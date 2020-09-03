In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 3 Best Moments: From V using Jungkook's abs as a punching bag to a sleepy Jimin

In the latest episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., we're welcomed to the second day of the septet's healing vacation. From Taekook's bromance coming out in full force to the boys writing and composing a song on the spot, check out some of our favourite moments.

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 was all about Taekook's endearing bromance. To catch you up on what you might have missed, this week's episode saw Jungkook showing off his boxing skills one more time as he practised hard and thanks to the In the SOOP editors, we got to see what JK as a movie star would look like in a slow-mo video. Moreover, a curious V joined The Golden Maknae and ultimately used Kookie's washboard abs as his punching bag. While we didn't get a close-up look, we got to see a tiny glimpse through the window as J-Hope, RM and Jimin couldn't hold on to their laughter.

Speaking of ChimChim, the '95 line member was too cute to handle with his sleepy face as he was the last one out of the members to be woken up. What was even funnier was Jin randomly giving him a spoon while in bed to hold as collateral to wake up which saw Baby Mochi's gummy smile. For Seokjin, the eldest member of BTS tried yet again yet failed to catch a fish even though he painted a 'good luck' canvas to hopefully get his first catch. Namjoon even sent across his toy boat to greet his hyung who was fishing on the boat. The Bangtan leader even gave his '94 line member the righteous scare when he jumped on another boat to retrieve the toy boat which got stuck. Not to anyone's surprise, RM even lost his phone, which was idly kept by the riverside for three hours in the rain.

It was also hilarious to see Suga and Jin struggle with the lid of the cauldron to move it from one place to another but the delicious-looking kimchi fried rice more than made up for it. Since it was raining, Hobi's request of keeping up with the Korean tradition and having pajeon and makgeolli was fulfilled while the boys had a gala time by the river eating, drinking and enjoying each other's presence. Taehyung and Jungkook also tried their hands at flipping the pancake as Jin did and while they initially were unable to, eventually they mastered the flip and got the most heartwarming reactions from the members. Namjoon made sure to capture some candid clicks of his bandmates.

Also, it came as a pleasant surprise for ARMY, when it was revealed that the boys spontaneously wrote and composed the theme song of In the SOOP during their vacation and seeing how much fun they had coming up with the lyrics was such a treat. ARMY were also left cooing over Yoongi as he ecstatically ran to the camper van to get his equipment to prepare the first draft of the song. RM, being ever the perfectionist huskily whispered "In the SOOP," which you hear at the end of the theme song, causing Suga and J-Hope to laugh out loud. TaeTae, Kookie and Hobi's shenanigans ensued when V was put in charge of cleaning the cauldron's lid. As J-Hope picked up Jungkook, The Golden Maknae tickled Taehyung who was having a laughter fit and picked him up.

Other memorable moments included Hobi's pyjama look which was nothing short of an adorable sight. Jimin, while being sleepy for most of the day, tired of the previous day's activities still had his members laughing when he wrote a song about his day exclaiming how he didn't want to wake up. Jin joined in on the fun and sang about his own woes and how he's heartbroken over not being able to catch any fish like he wanted to. Seeing Namjoon and Suga's peaceful, reading avatar felt like a major serotonin boost for the fandom as the members let their hair down and enjoyed the much-needed vacation time. Moreover, Yoongi's crying face while cutting onions made us want to give him a big hug while Jungkook's french toast is something we want to make for ourselves and relish. We also got to see Jin and Suga being the kindest hyung and immediately offering to help out Kookie.

Check out some of our favourite moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 below:

someone save yoongi kskskkskd pic.twitter.com/GTDSCmKqe5 — maryam (@rkivesyoongi) September 2, 2020

namjoon waking jimin up to eat then jin giving him a spoon while he’s still half asleep pic.twitter.com/Lz5f8jTV0A — krissy mal day !! (@daintyjimn) September 2, 2020

JUNGKOOK LIFTED HIS ARMS SO TAEHYUNG COULD USE HIS TORSO AS HI BOXING BAG IM WHEEZING pic.twitter.com/wh5B5bu5AV — taekook (@flirtaeguk) September 2, 2020

have you looked at hobi in his cute pajamas today pic.twitter.com/jaR4KAcusW — #JIMIM (@liIjiminvert) September 2, 2020

do you see how fast yoongi and jin started asking if jungkook needed help and if everything was okay when they heard him whine?? pic.twitter.com/qCqCUQCNgA — jukoo (@dailykkyu) September 2, 2020

Taehyung is a natural song writer. He came up with that melody and lyrics that made it as the official in the soop theme song. A music genius indeed. pic.twitter.com/Pxp3Kt3Aqi — TIN (@taebokkiii) September 2, 2020

he’s just chilling, eating gummies whilst reading and im gonna cry... pic.twitter.com/MbpSkhonhd — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) September 2, 2020

taehyung flipping the egg by the pan and jimin filming the scene, the rest of the members look so amazed and proud pic.twitter.com/XL2ZmvOUQQ — vmin (s-h) (@vmindaily) September 2, 2020

Jungkook staring at Taehyung while boxing; this whole taekook scene is so cute pic.twitter.com/ZK7Z8f51At — taekook (@taekookfolder) September 2, 2020

Jin crying cuz he thought he caught something but actually his fishing rod got stuck on a boat, and Namjoon and J-hope heard Jin's cry and thought Jin caught something and went out to congratulate him lololol so they are so cute pic.twitter.com/MIHq3piRvt — (@tinyseokjinnie) September 2, 2020

Which was your favourite moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3? Tell us your picks in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 will be available on Weverse on September 9 at 8:30 pm IST. Next week, we'll get to see J-Hope finally get revenge from Jin for leaving him alone at a gas station as a prank in New Zealand during Bon Voyage Season 4.

