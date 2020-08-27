In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 Promo: Jin and Suga cook delicious food; Members begin writing a 'special' song

In next week's episode, we'll see Jin and Suga trying their hand at making some delicious kimchi fried rice on a cauldron. Moreover, the members also start writing a 'special' song which J-Hope teases is something they have never written before.

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 2, which came out yesterday, saw BTS embrace their healing trip with open arms. From going boating to catch some fish and making sashimi for dinner to indulging in different activities like ping-pong, badminton, video games and making toy airplanes and boats, it was indeed an enjoyable time for them to de-stress. While we will have to wait until next week for the upcoming episode, for now, we have a new promo teasing us on what we can expect.

Ep 3's promo begins from their 2nd morning at Lake 192 as we see J-Hope waking up in some snazzy pyjamas that we totally want to steal while Suga's 'just woke up' face is too adorable. While a sleepy Jin in his RJ pyjama suit is seen sitting by the piano ready to play, we're then shown the trio trying to cook some delicious kimchi fried rice on the cauldron. RM and V cutely watch on as Jin and Yoongi struggle to move the lid of the cauldron from one place to another.

"Let's start writing everyone," Taehyung's voiceover says as it starts raining and the boys get writing their special In the SOOP theme song which Hobi teases, "In our decade together, we've never written a song like this before," as Jin and TaeTae add on, "so it felt new. The song just came about so naturally." We're also loving the boisterous laughter coming out of J-Hope, Suga and even V whose tackled by Jungkook.

We then switch to the dinner scene as Kookie feeds Jin and J-Hope. After saying cheers, Yoongi shares, "This is nice," to which Jimin adds, "It's really beautiful here. I'm astonished every time." The promo ends with Hobi preparing to take a group selfie.

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 Promo below:

We can't wait for the next episode!

