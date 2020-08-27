1
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 Promo: Jin and Suga cook delicious food; Members begin writing a 'special' song

In next week's episode, we'll see Jin and Suga trying their hand at making some delicious kimchi fried rice on a cauldron. Moreover, the members also start writing a 'special' song which J-Hope teases is something they have never written before.
15264 reads Mumbai
1
0
0
Save
In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 Promo: Jin and Suga cook delicious food; Members begin writing a 'special' songIn the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 Promo: Jin and Suga cook delicious food; Members begin writing a 'special' song

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 2, which came out yesterday, saw BTS embrace their healing trip with open arms. From going boating to catch some fish and making sashimi for dinner to indulging in different activities like ping-pong, badminton, video games and making toy airplanes and boats, it was indeed an enjoyable time for them to de-stress. While we will have to wait until next week for the upcoming episode, for now, we have a new promo teasing us on what we can expect.

Ep 3's promo begins from their 2nd morning at Lake 192 as we see J-Hope waking up in some snazzy pyjamas that we totally want to steal while Suga's 'just woke up' face is too adorable. While a sleepy Jin in his RJ pyjama suit is seen sitting by the piano ready to play, we're then shown the trio trying to cook some delicious kimchi fried rice on the cauldron. RM and V cutely watch on as Jin and Yoongi struggle to move the lid of the cauldron from one place to another.

"Let's start writing everyone," Taehyung's voiceover says as it starts raining and the boys get writing their special In the SOOP theme song which Hobi teases, "In our decade together, we've never written a song like this before," as Jin and TaeTae add on, "so it felt new. The song just came about so naturally." We're also loving the boisterous laughter coming out of J-Hope, Suga and even V whose tackled by Jungkook.

We then switch to the dinner scene as Kookie feeds Jin and J-Hope. After saying cheers, Yoongi shares, "This is nice," to which Jimin adds, "It's really beautiful here. I'm astonished every time." The promo ends with Hobi preparing to take a group selfie.

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 Promo below:

We can't wait for the next episode!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 2 Best Moments: Jungkook's red eye tattoo to Jimin & V's ping pong, karaoke adventures

Are you excited to watch In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :INTHESOOP_TV,YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement