In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 Promo: J Hope to take sweet revenge from Jin for latter's Bon Voyage Season 4 prank

In next week's episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., we'll see J-Hope getting some sweet revenge from Jin after the latter left him at a gas station in New Zealand last year on Bon Voyage Season 4 as a prank. Check out Ep 4's promo below.
BTS ARMY definitely remembers that memorable episode from Bon Voyage Season 4 in New Zealand, when Jin pranked J-Hope by convincing everyone to jokingly leave him alone at a gas station making it look like they forgot about him. When Hobi came out of the store to find the members missing, he started to panic and called them only to find out it was a prank. A year later, the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper gets to take sweet revenge on the eldest member of BTS.

In the promo for In the SOOP BTS ver., we see the boys pack up, heading for their cars and as Jin was still inside, J-Hope starts to scheme a counter prank asking others if they should leave Jin. Jimin and Jungkook happily agree and excitedly run to the cars with their luggage. Then, we see Jin laughing as he calls out for Suga locked out of the three cars exclaiming, "Hey! Yoongi! Hey! Seems like I'll be jogging all the way home." Moreover, we also see the Seok duo going for a morning run at the start of the promo while Yoongi and V have their own troubles with cooking.

During lunchtime, Jimin compliments Yoongi's cooking saying, "It tastes great," to which RM adds, "That's because it was cooked with love." We also see glimpses of Kookie, ChimChim and Suga packing and taking out their luggage.

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 Promo below:

This is going to be one memorable episode!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 3 Best Moments: From V using Jungkook's abs as a punching bag to a sleepy Jimin

Are you excited to watch In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 which will be made available on Weverse on September 9 at 8:30 pm IST? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

