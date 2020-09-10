In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 4: Vmin trends on Twitter as ARMY can't get over Jimin and V cuddling in the morning

In the latest episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., we see V trying to wake up Jimin but instead ends up cuddling him instead. As expected, Vmin became a top trend on Twitter as ARMY couldn't get over the '95 line members' epic bromance.

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 kickstarts where Ep 3 left us as RM, J-Hope and Jimin share candid conversations over beers post dinner. ChimChim had revealed then that he was falling sick and needed to take medicine which led to Namjoon and Hobi looking out for their maknae. In the morning, Baby Mochi was the last to wake up as he felt drowsy after taking the medicine and the members let him sleep peacefully while continuing on with their activities.

V, in particular, got up and the first thing he did was take the charged battery, put it on the toy boat and sail it across the river. He then tried his hands at cooking as well, even assisting Jin with the rockfish. When he saw Jimin still sleeping, it seemed as though he was going to wake him up. Instead, Taehyung had a cuddling session with his '95 line member as ChimChim even tried to tickle him leaving TaeTae laughing out loud.

In a hilarious moment, J-Hope entered the room to wake Jimin up, saw V sprawled all over him and did a quick u-turn. As expected, Vmin fans were shaking as they couldn't get over their adorable bromance and made them a top trend on Twitter.

Check out Vmin's cuddling moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 and how ARMY reacted to it on Twitter below:

taehyung's special ability to make himself small in jimin's arms..... pic.twitter.com/JUfK5j1JYY — v. (@librajiminn) September 9, 2020

Vmin cuddling first in the morning i-i want what they have pic.twitter.com/lA8KY9vt45 — TIN-틴 (@taebokkiii) September 9, 2020

taehyung's way of waking up jimin is throwing his body on top of him???? OMGGGG they look so domestic pic.twitter.com/BYXBtt3D4r — vmin (s-h) (@vmindaily) September 9, 2020

vmin cuddling is truly devastating pic.twitter.com/VkYCa52yCG — dj (@syugasanae) September 9, 2020

vmin stans: vmin are always cuddling vmin: are always cuddling vmin stans: FUCKFKCKDKCKKDKDKSKDS VMIN ALWAYS CUDDLING — ria (@vmkgloss) September 9, 2020

We adore this bromance and how!

While the boys left Lake 192 for now due to their then prior work commitments, the next episode will see them return for four more days. In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5 will be made available on Weverse on September 16 at 8:30 pm IST.

