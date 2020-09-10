  1. Home
  2. entertainment

In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 4: Vmin trends on Twitter as ARMY can't get over Jimin and V cuddling in the morning

In the latest episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., we see V trying to wake up Jimin but instead ends up cuddling him instead. As expected, Vmin became a top trend on Twitter as ARMY couldn't get over the '95 line members' epic bromance.
1477 reads Mumbai
In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 4: Vmin trends on Twitter as ARMY can't get over Jimin and V cuddling in the morningIn the SOOP BTS ver Ep 4: Vmin trends on Twitter as ARMY can't get over Jimin and V cuddling in the morning
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 kickstarts where Ep 3 left us as RM, J-Hope and Jimin share candid conversations over beers post dinner. ChimChim had revealed then that he was falling sick and needed to take medicine which led to Namjoon and Hobi looking out for their maknae. In the morning, Baby Mochi was the last to wake up as he felt drowsy after taking the medicine and the members let him sleep peacefully while continuing on with their activities.

V, in particular, got up and the first thing he did was take the charged battery, put it on the toy boat and sail it across the river. He then tried his hands at cooking as well, even assisting Jin with the rockfish. When he saw Jimin still sleeping, it seemed as though he was going to wake him up. Instead, Taehyung had a cuddling session with his '95 line member as ChimChim even tried to tickle him leaving TaeTae laughing out loud.

In a hilarious moment, J-Hope entered the room to wake Jimin up, saw V sprawled all over him and did a quick u-turn. As expected, Vmin fans were shaking as they couldn't get over their adorable bromance and made them a top trend on Twitter.

Check out Vmin's cuddling moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4 and how ARMY reacted to it on Twitter below:

We adore this bromance and how!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 3 Best Moments: From V using Jungkook's abs as a punching bag to a sleepy Jimin

While the boys left Lake 192 for now due to their then prior work commitments, the next episode will see them return for four more days. In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5 will be made available on Weverse on September 16 at 8:30 pm IST.

Credits :Weverse,Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement