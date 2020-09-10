In the SOOP BTS Ver. Ep 5 Promo: RM, Jin and Jimin go rowing together; Jungkook cutely apologises to a fish

In the SOOP BTS Ver. Ep 5's promo sees the boys return to Lake 192 after heading back home to finish some prior work commitments. While Jimin forgets to bring his luggage, V indulges in "some serious relaxation." Watch the fun promo below.

At the end of In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 4, we see the boys leave Lake 192 after spending three relaxing days because they had some prior work commitments to complete. Moreover, RM left a few hours earlier than the other members due to personal reasons. While ARMY was a bit confused, it was clarified that they would be returning back for four more days and already started planning on what to cook even before leaving. Moreover, Ep 5's promo shows us what the boys are up to during their second round at the healing trip.

It starts off with V and J-Hope heading to Lake 192 in their car as they start the day off with some sandwiches and gimbap. "It's like we're going on a vacation to Gangwon Province," RM quips while in the backseat of another car. We then see Jimin telling Hobi and Taehyung that he didn't load his luggage confessing he left it at home accidentally. "I had a lot of thoughts in my head, but my head cleared up here," Suga ponders while cooking and Jin playfully jokes during lunchtime, "It feels like I live here now."

Back to their childish antics, we see Jin chasing ChimChim around the green lawn with both laughing their hearts out as Yoongi looks on. We shift to Namjoon, Jin and Baby Mochi rowing together as Namjin yell at Jimin to reach his arms out as the Filter singer tries to grab something that has fallen. "This is some serious relaxation," V notes as he sits on a rowboat by himself just taking in the breathtaking scenery surrounding him. We'd also like to point out that Suga's black oversized v-neck tee and matching pants attire and Taehyung's long-sleeved yellow tee with dark blue shorts look, while both sport the messy hairdo, is making us go weak in the knees.

On the other hand, Jungkook takes over cooking duties as he cutely apologises to a fish. However, just like Jin, Kookie too has troubles with cutting the fish properly for cooking. "Why? Did it go badly," The Golden Maknae's eldest hyung asks him as Jungkook eats and looks at him with an adorable expression. The promo ends with the boys having dinner in the tarp with Jimin saying, "Thank you for the food," while RM ecstatically concludes, "Let's eat."

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5 Promo below:

We can't wait for the boys to return!

