  1. Home
  2. entertainment

In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5: V reignites memories of Robert Pattinson's Twilight; ARMY dubs Taehyung a vampire

BTS singer V reminded us of Robert Pattinson starrer Twilight when he picked up the baseball bat in the latest episode of In The SOOP BTS Ver. The ARMY has dubbed him as the vampire and we cannot wait to see him play out a vampire in a K-drama some day!
110298 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:47 pm
BTS singer V caught Twilight fans' attention in the latest In The SOOP BTS ver episodeBTS singer V caught Twilight fans' attention in the latest In The SOOP BTS ver episode
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When we began streaming the 5th episode of In the SOOP BTS ver, little did we know that it was going to pack in a couple of iconic moments featuring V. While the biggest highlight, with regard to Taehyung, was the singer's discussion about his mixtape with J-Hope to the makers giving us a sneak peek at one of his songs from his upcoming mixtape (KTH1 is coming, oh lord!). However, we weren't prepared for TaeTae to take us on a walk down the memory lane and revisit Twilight. 

For those who haven't watched the episode yet, here's some context. During the episode, the members turned sporty and Taehyung picked up the baseball bat. As though the singer wasn't looking hot enough, he began twirling the bat and boom! the Cullens' iconic baseball scene from Twilight rushed back into our minds. It was obvious that we weren't alone. ARMY felt the same and they dug out the clip of Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone) playing with the bat and drew comparisons with Taehyung. 

Soon enough, the official handle of the Twilight Saga joined and they announced V as their bias. Following the comparison, the ARMY dubbed Taehyung as a vampire. Check out a few reactions below: 

If you don't remember the baseball scene from Twilight, here's a quick revisit of the game as well: 

Do you think Taehyung should play a vampire in a K-drama soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

While fans were wrapping their heads around the fifth episode of In the SOOP BTS ver, BTS set America's Got Talent's stage on fire with their performance on Dynamite. Check it out here: VIDEO: BTS sets the night alight with their epic Dynamite performance at a theme park for America's Got Talent

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :IN THE SOOP BTS VERTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement