In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5: V reignites memories of Robert Pattinson's Twilight; ARMY dubs Taehyung a vampire

BTS singer V reminded us of Robert Pattinson starrer Twilight when he picked up the baseball bat in the latest episode of In The SOOP BTS Ver. The ARMY has dubbed him as the vampire and we cannot wait to see him play out a vampire in a K-drama some day!

When we began streaming the 5th episode of In the SOOP BTS ver, little did we know that it was going to pack in a couple of iconic moments featuring V. While the biggest highlight, with regard to Taehyung, was the singer's discussion about his mixtape with J-Hope to the makers giving us a sneak peek at one of his songs from his upcoming mixtape (KTH1 is coming, oh lord!). However, we weren't prepared for TaeTae to take us on a walk down the memory lane and revisit Twilight.

For those who haven't watched the episode yet, here's some context. During the episode, the members turned sporty and Taehyung picked up the baseball bat. As though the singer wasn't looking hot enough, he began twirling the bat and boom! the Cullens' iconic baseball scene from Twilight rushed back into our minds. It was obvious that we weren't alone. ARMY felt the same and they dug out the clip of Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone) playing with the bat and drew comparisons with Taehyung.

Soon enough, the official handle of the Twilight Saga joined and they announced V as their bias. Following the comparison, the ARMY dubbed Taehyung as a vampire. Check out a few reactions below:

i think we found our @bts_twt bias. https://t.co/SHcKUph8rL — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) September 16, 2020

jin’s allergic to garlic, yoongi flinches in the sunlight, taehyung can do the baseball bat flipping thing from twilight. in conclusion bts vampires — no yelling at fantasy costco ⁷ (@boygeniusjk) September 16, 2020

Taehyung confirmed vampire or twilight enthusiast... maybe both, probably both https://t.co/M1sgkQku1h — Manda (@beautaefulstory) September 16, 2020

In my conclusion- Taehyung is a vampire and he was playing Jasper in Twilight — (@_yellow_ym_) September 17, 2020

Kim taehyung is a vampire confirm — yoongi's (@Juliaisme95) September 17, 2020

If you don't remember the baseball scene from Twilight, here's a quick revisit of the game as well:

Do you think Taehyung should play a vampire in a K-drama soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

