In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5: V shares another mesmerising snippet from an unreleased song for his mixtape KTH1

In the latest episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., we see V aka Taehyung alone on a canoe playing a snippet of an unreleased song from his first mixtape KTH1. Listen to the mesmerising lyrics with TaeTae's magical vocals below.

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5 saw the boys return back to Lake 192 in South Korea while riding in one car were V and J-Hope. When Hobi asked Taehyung for an update on his first mixtape KTH1, which BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting for, the latter confessed that he's almost done but is nervous as it's his first time.

J-Hope, who has already released a mixtape Hope World had some wise advice to give to his maknae as he shared that the singer shouldn't feel too pressured about his mixtape. Rather he should do what he wants to do and the show the music that he wants to show. "You're not trying to win something big with it," the 26-year-old rapper added while TaeTae revealed, "I'm making this because I want our fans to hear it. I'm doing this because I want to share the music that I've been working on and that I love, but I'm a bit worried that it'd look like I'm doing it to achieve something when that's completely not in my interest."

The Chicken Noodle Soup rapper noted that it's impossible to not have expectations as it's going to be V's first mixtape release. "Since this is your very first time, you will have certain expectations about the attention and love, you will get. But this won't be your last release ever." Taehyung agreed with his hyung saying that it's just something he's doing for the first time. Hobi further stated that whatever he's feeling now, it's all going towards a positive direction. Whether it be excitement for his mixtape's release or how he is feeling about what the mixtape will bring. "Either way, you're heading in the right direction. You're trying something new. That in itself is a reflection that you're going in a good direction. Do what you want to try doing, take whatever you get out of it and have fun. I think that should do," Hobi concluded.

Later in the afternoon, we see TaeTae riding a canoe by himself and playing a snippet of an unreleased song which is going to be a part of KTH1. With the visuals of an ethereal-looking V in the middle of the lake, while his mesmerising vocals fill the background score, it was indeed a sight to behold! The lyrics of the untitle song went as: "Where's my angel / I'm sick and tired of everything / Someone come and save myself / Cause I can't take it anymore / Everywhere I go, everywhere I see/ Can you look at me cause I'm going free / Every time I cry, every time I smile / Can you look at me cause I'm blue and grey / I just wanna be happier / Baby don't let me go."

"This is some incredible relaxation. I didn't think it'd be this relaxing," Taehyung confessed as you can see the 'eternal bliss' state of mind through the 24-year-old singer's serene expressions.

Check out V's KTH1 moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5 as BTS ARMY go gaga over Taehyung below:

I love this thoughtful conversation about Taehyung's mixtape so much!!!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/07nbeboC9k — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) September 16, 2020

if taehyung was a word he'd be 'healing' pic.twitter.com/AuFzVlYHnq — yuka (@mr_lindov) September 16, 2020

ayt but listen, taehyung around two days ago in an interview said that he’s finally reached happiness these days and the in the soop snippet we got of his sing saying he wants to be happy is from before, that means that... KTH1 is gonna probably show the journey of him healing? — liz₇ (@namzuns) September 16, 2020

a compilation of all of taehyung’s kth1 snippets so far pic.twitter.com/JXd4LXOArV — N’s yami (@TAEHYUNGGOODBOI) September 16, 2020

NOOOOO THE LYRICS OF TAEHYUNG'S SONG THAT PLAYED ON BTS IN THE SOOP EPISODE 5 IM CRYING KTH1 IS COMING!! pic.twitter.com/ZcaFWo55X8 — MAYCEE (@seokjinmylabsss) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the fifth episode of In the SOOP saw V's mom sending homemade gimbap and sandwiches to the boys as a breakfast meal when they were driving to Lake 192. The boys were swooning over how good the food tasted and were grateful to Taehyung's mom for waking up so early and cooking the delicious food just for them.

TaeTae and Jimin were also in a fun state of mind as they took over karaoke and sang BTS' old hits while trying to perform the rap verses leaving J-Hope laughing out loud. Moreover, the maknae line (Jimin, V and Jungkook) were also seen trying their hand at playing baseball which gave fans major Twilight feels and Twitter was flooded Supermassive Black Hole memes.

For now, BTS is enjoying the success of Dynamite as their latest single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 which made BTS the first all-Korean group to be able to achieve this feat. While staying atop the chart for its second week, Dynamite now claims No. 2 on Hot 100 in its third week just below Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP.

