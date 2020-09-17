  1. Home
In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5: From V's mom making gimbap for the boys to Jungkook's sleepy face; Moments we loved

In the latest episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., the septet returns to Lake 192 and indulges in different activities while cooking some delicious food.
September 17, 2020
In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5 sees the boys return back to Lake 192 for their healing trip
In the latest episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., we see the BTS members return back to Lake 192 after a few days of work in Seoul all pumped up to resume their healing vacation. The boys are given a pleasant surprise by V's mother who packs them gimbap and sandwiches for snack time while driving up to the vacation home.

Being grateful to Taehyung's mom, one BTS ARMY member realised the crusts of the bread were cut off because TaeTae doesn't like it. During most of the episode, we see Suga, Jin and Jungkook busy cooking with J-Hope helping every now and then while the lunch and dinner menu includes dakgalbi and flatfish sushi. Since the members had to reach the house at the early hours of the morning, Jungkook was extremely sleepy and passed out for a few hours. His 'sleepy' face was too adorable for ARMY to handle!

Other memorable moments include RM bringing along his six-year-old bonsai tree as well as Jimin and V rapping the verses from BTS' Forever Young which had J-Hope in a laughter fit. While the maknae line (Jimin, V and Jungkook) gave us major Twilight feels with their baseball shenanigans, ChimChim looked like a tiny baby between Jin and Namjoon during their canoe adventures.

Check out our favourite moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5 below:

Which was your personal favourite moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6 will be made available on Weverse on September 23.

