In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6: Here's why ARMY is trending 'Kim Taehyung We Love You' for BTS member V on Twitter

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6 saw BTS member V confessing to Jungkook that he needs BTS ARMY's love for reassurance. ARMY, in return, flooded Twitter with heartwarming tweets for Kim Taehyung.
10340 reads Mumbai
BTS' V reveals he needs BTS ARMY's love for reassurance
In this week's episode In the SOOP BTS ver., we got to see BTS members V and Jungkook aka Taekook have an emotional heart-to-heart about their friendship. When Kookie asked TaeTae what's been on his mind these days, Taehyung confessed how being away from ARMY due to the COVID-19 situation has taken a major toll on him.

"Ever since our On promotion, since we couldn't see ARMY from the stage, I couldn't feel certain that I was someone who was receiving love. Just because I couldn't see them with my eyes. It's something so trivial, but it really got to me. [Jungkook says, "It'll probably be the same for everyone."] Probably. And so, the reason I went on Weverse more often and tried to do something with ARMY was to get the feeling of assurance that I am someone who is loved," the Sweet Night singer expressed.

"But the drawback was that it was only temporary. It's all good when I talk with ARMY or do something with ARMY, but once that's over and I'm lying in bed, I realise that it's all temporary. [Jungkook asks, "Do you feel empty?"] Yes. I think this is the most urgent reason as to why I want to perform in concert. I want to be assured that I'm being loved," the 24-year-old singer admitted.

While Jungkook acknowledged that V was doing really well these days and advised V that if he really wants to be loved, it'd be good to show those who love him how much he's changed, an emotional BTS ARMY flooded Twitter with heartwarming messages for their idol. 'WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG' became an instant trending topic on Twitter as the fandom expressed just how important the BTS member is to them.

Check our some of the memorable ARMY tweets as they profess to V; WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG, below:

We really do love you more than love, Mr. Kim Taehyung!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 6: V & Jungkook have an emotional, reconnecting chat strengthening the Taekook bromance

