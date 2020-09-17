  1. Home
In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 6 Promo: RM and J Hope go hiking while Jungkook contemplates on what to paint

In the new promo for next week's episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., we'll get to see Jin, Suga and Jimin indulging in some relaxed gaming time.
This week's In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5 saw the members return to Lake 192 and resume their healing vacation. Next week's episode will kickstart from after their fun dinner time as shown in the new promo for Ep 6. It begins with Jimin letting Jungkook know that the floating house where his room is has a water leak.

The next shot sees the '94 line buddies RM and J-Hope going on a hiking adventure in the morning while singing their own composed In the SOOP theme song. Upon return, Hobi's first question to Suga is what's for lunch to which Yoongi responds dakgalbi, which they had the previous day and the former can't wait to devour the delicious food. During lunchtime, Jin quips, "I keep saying: What should I do?" Next, we see Jungkook, covered in a denim hoodie and black shorts joining RM for a painting session while contemplating on what he should paint.

We're then shown Jin, Suga and Jimin laid back at the upper house focused on gaming while BTS ARMY can't get over Seokjin's toned legs. J-Hope and V go on their own adventure and even take a selfie like a couple of tourists. "I don't think chopping firewood would be easier. Chopping firewood is easier," Yoongi contemplates in another shot while ChimChim listens to him. In the end, we see one of the member's silhouettes against the sunlight riding the canoe.

Check out the new promo for In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6 below:

We can't wait for the upcoming episode of In the SOOP!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5: From V's mom making gimbap for the boys to Jungkook's sleepy face; Moments we loved

Are you excited to watch In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6 which comes out on September 23? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

