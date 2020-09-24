In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 6: V & Jungkook have an emotional, reconnecting chat strengthening the Taekook bromance

BTS members V and Jungkook had a candid heart-to-heart during In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6 about their friendship which left BTS ARMY in a pool of Taekook tears.

While BTS ARMY is still in awe of their idols for their comforting, powerful speech at the recently held 75th United Nations General Assembly, many pounced on In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6 to calm their emotions with some laughter. However, the episode hit us right in the feels from the very beginning by putting the spotlight on the Taekook bromance.

It all began post BTS' dinner when Jimin told Jungkook that the floating house where the latter is staying at had a water leak because of the rain and he should move his luggage soon before it gets wet. However, it was all a ploy concocted by ChimChim at V's behest, who wanted to spend some time with the youngest BTS member but found it awkward to ask him directly. Baby Mochi quipped that it was a date night for them while Jin came to tease them as well.

When Jungkook asked his hyung the reason why they're suddenly having a drink and eating jamon together inside the tarp, Taehyung revealed, "You called me before, saying that you wanted to have a drink with me. You called to grab a drink with me. Remember that? Now that I think about it, I don't think I had a proper drink with you. That's why I wanted to take this chance to drink and talk." Going down memory lane, Kookie quipped about how they would get scolded together when they were trainees while TaeTae referred to them as "partners in crime" who shared a special bond in their younger days.

"He was the easiest person to talk to before but as we started spending time on our own, there was a side of things that started to feel a bit awkward with V. He used to joke around all the time, but he's more reserved now. When he approached me first, we sorted a lot of that out. I also thought about how I've had heart-to-heart talks with everyone else but V. I'm glad that he planned this time together. After that, although things aren't exactly the way they were when we were younger, it still felt like some things have gone back to the way they used to be," The Golden Maknae confessed.

Moreover, Jungkook credited his V hyung for helping him come out of his shell when he joined as a trainee as they had similar personalities. Taehyung added how he tried to get Kookie to speak casually to him during their trainee days but Jungkook stated that if he spoke casually to V and Jimin he would have fought a lot with them. TaeTae interjected saying that they would have gotten to hang out more and things might have been different. In the background, Jin and Jimin were playing baseball and apologised to Taekook for interrupting their serious talk.

Jungkook then asked V what's been on his mind these days to which the latter confessed that not being able to meet ARMY and receiving their love post the On promotions got to him. It was also the reason why he would constantly pop up on Weverse to get the assurance that he's someone who is loved. However, the drawback for Taehyung was that it's temporary and while it's nice to talk and do something with ARMY, once he's in his room, he feels empty. Being assured that he's loved by ARMY is why V wants to urgently perform in a concert. Kookie reassured him that V has been doing really well these days and that even if it's temporary, he's getting some sort of comfort at least. "I consider all these moments to be an opportunity. I'm staying patient and until I get to see them, I'm trying to not let any moment go to waste and work on bettering myself so that I can become a better self before them. You should think of it in this light as well. If you really love to be loved, I think it'd be good to show those who love you how much you've changed. But I think you're doing well," Jungkook pondered while V admitted it was good advice. Taekook then finally raised a toast to the ones who love them, ARMY!

Check out some of the memorable Taekook moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6 below:

so the reason taehyung was so active on weverse was because he wanted to feel the assurance of being loved. i'm officially broken — amber (@btseoulove) September 23, 2020

taekook found each other again pic.twitter.com/LOgtW5Z6wK — hourly taekook (@hourlyvkook) September 23, 2020

i wasn't sure whether or not i was being loved bcz i couldnt see armys in front of my eyes. i think i went to weverse often & interacted with ARMYs bcz i wanted to know whether i was somebody receiving love. KIM TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ASDs1MUOCL — (@sceneryfortae) September 23, 2020

so.. you telling me that taehyung organized everything and told jimin to bring jungkook to him... haha im okay haha..ha — taekook (@gukth) September 23, 2020

Jungkook talking about Taehyung and their past is so devastating, he was also thankful that Tae approached him first "He was the easiest person to talk yo before" "He used to joke around all the time, but he's more reserved now"

pic.twitter.com/gzyfi7KpAE — taekook (@taekookfolder) September 23, 2020

: "I used to be very introverted, but V hyung helped me break out of it."

: "A huge part of me changed because of you when i was a trainee." Taehyung left that print on Jungkook's life that he will always remember, and that's how deep their bond is pic.twitter.com/p1do0z0Rz6 — taekook (@flirtaeguk) September 24, 2020

The fact that Taehyung told Jungkook to speak casually with him, because he wanted to be his friend trying to make him feel comfortable pic.twitter.com/VxMlLVYTKt — taekook (@taekookfolder) September 24, 2020

if you’re in your 20s and you still meet up with your high school bestie, taekook’s conversation will make you emotional. we all know that it’s not us being 16 and carefree anymore, it’s us trying to be adults, it’s us working for hours, it’s us going without gossiping for days, — nana (@jinniestae) September 23, 2020

We adore Taekook and how!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5: V shares another mesmerising snippet from an unreleased song for his mixtape KTH1

Which was your favourite Taekook moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

