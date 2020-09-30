In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 7 Promo: J Hope says septet is destined to be together; Cooking adventures continue

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7 comes out tonight and the promo reveals what's in store for us including the septet's new cooking adventures. Watch the fun promo below.

Over the past few weeks, BTS ARMY has been on a virtual healing trip with their seven favourite boys as the septet embarked on a trip to the woods through their variety show In the SOOP BTS ver. Six out of a total eight episodes have aired so far and tonight, we'll be getting Ep 7 which promises to be as fun as the previous ones.

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7's promo begins with J-Hope informing Jungkook that they're frying chicken for dinner. We're then taken to the upper house kitchen where Hobi and Kookie are joined by Jin who reveals he's not a fan of curry as the trio starts cooking. "You don't? Then should we just eat without Jin," The Golden Maknae jokes to which J-Hope agrees while their eldest hyung adds, "Oh, yes, okay. Sure." The trio ends up laughing at each other's antics. "Don't do it. I told you not to do wood-carving," Suga yells while squatting near the cauldron. They don't show who Yoongi's yelling at but our best guess is Jimin who was struggling to carve out a desert fox in Ep 6.

We then see Jin, Hobi and Jungkook with ChimChim near the cauldron as Jin yells at the maknaes to go clean a vessel while Baby Mochi laughs out loud. "It's so funny when the seven of us are all together," Yoongi ponders as Jungkook adds, "It doesn't feel the same when we're missing someone," while J-Hope gushes, "The seven of us are destined to be together."

The next morning, it's V who joins the trio near the cauldron and helps make the perfect soup which Suga requested for. One of the members is seen on the rowboat and it resembles Jimin. RM and Jungkook continue with their painting adventures as Kookie notes that there's no correct colour for the sun while Namjoon quips, "You are the answer!" In the last sequence, we see Jin yelling out loud, "I want to go home," while RM and Taehyung look at their hyung confused.

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7's exciting promo below:

It will indeed be a fun, unmissable watch!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 6: V & Jungkook have an emotional, reconnecting chat strengthening the Taekook bromance

What are your thoughts on the episodes that have come out of In the SOOP BTS ver. so far? Share your reviews with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×