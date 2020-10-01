  1. Home
In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 7: RM breaks a door & Suga fixes it back; Jungkook cuddles Jimin as latter gets bruised

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7 sees BTS try their hand at making fried chicken while RM lives up to his 'God of Destruction' nickname by breaking a door.
1477 reads Mumbai Updated: October 1, 2020 09:14 am
RM breaks a door during Ep 7 of In the SOOP BTS ver
We're just one episode away from bidding farewell to In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7 saw the boys continue with their cooking adventures as they try their hands at making fried chicken. As expected, things turned into utter chaos when the oil in the cauldron was overheated but the chicken was still raw. However, the boys were able to rectify it and had another fun dinner session which saw the members cutely making fun of RM while Suga and Jin called each other soulmates.

Minutes before dinner, however, Namjoon lived up to his nickname as 'God of Destruction' and somehow managed to break a door. However, Yoongi came to his leader's rescue and was able to save the day by fixing the broken door. The next morning, we see the boys enjoying some cauldron cooked ramen but Jimin skipped on lunch as he revealed he got bruised the night before while spending time with Jungkook. To make him feel better, we even see Kookie cuddling with his hyung which BTS ARMY couldn't stop gushing over.

Besides seeing Jin's skincare routine, we see Joonie lovingly talk about his bonsai plant and how he takes care of it. ChimChim eventually felt better and even went on a canoe ride. RM and Kookie were joined by J-Hope as the trio had a cathartic painting session. Like a good maknae, V made strawberry juice for not just himself but Jin and Hobi as well. We also got a reappearance of Taehyung's sleepy face and it was too cute to handle.

Check out our favourite moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7 below:

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 6: V & Jungkook have an emotional, reconnecting chat strengthening the Taekook bromance

Which was your favourite moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :In the SOOP BTS ver.,Weverse,Twitter

