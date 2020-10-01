In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 7: RM breaks a door & Suga fixes it back; Jungkook cuddles Jimin as latter gets bruised

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7 sees BTS try their hand at making fried chicken while RM lives up to his 'God of Destruction' nickname by breaking a door.

We're just one episode away from bidding farewell to In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7 saw the boys continue with their cooking adventures as they try their hands at making fried chicken. As expected, things turned into utter chaos when the oil in the cauldron was overheated but the chicken was still raw. However, the boys were able to rectify it and had another fun dinner session which saw the members cutely making fun of RM while Suga and Jin called each other soulmates.

Minutes before dinner, however, Namjoon lived up to his nickname as 'God of Destruction' and somehow managed to break a door. However, Yoongi came to his leader's rescue and was able to save the day by fixing the broken door. The next morning, we see the boys enjoying some cauldron cooked ramen but Jimin skipped on lunch as he revealed he got bruised the night before while spending time with Jungkook. To make him feel better, we even see Kookie cuddling with his hyung which BTS ARMY couldn't stop gushing over.

Besides seeing Jin's skincare routine, we see Joonie lovingly talk about his bonsai plant and how he takes care of it. ChimChim eventually felt better and even went on a canoe ride. RM and Kookie were joined by J-Hope as the trio had a cathartic painting session. Like a good maknae, V made strawberry juice for not just himself but Jin and Hobi as well. We also got a reappearance of Taehyung's sleepy face and it was too cute to handle.

Check out our favourite moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7 below:

“I fix the stuff that Namjoon breaks… (laughs).” - Yoongi , 2013 pic.twitter.com/k2Sf3PZqtR — Loky (@0613HoneyFM) September 30, 2020

everyday seokjin wakes up and chooses violence https://t.co/EuiylFn5gx — fran IN | dotae bot (@t0birooo) September 30, 2020

“yoongi and i are soulmates these days.” pic.twitter.com/NmH50rReKu — (@glossysin) September 30, 2020

yoongi couldn’t stop laughing because of namjoon’s “bts in the soop” this is devastating pic.twitter.com/HsNQY7GPFw — mina (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) September 30, 2020

HELLO JUNGKOOK IS SITTING ON TAEHYUNG’S LEGS ?!!:&:):):&:!:?:£:? pic.twitter.com/yEmFCcfrWM — taekook (@kookvtwins) September 30, 2020

look at how beautiful jungkook's new painting is!!! pic.twitter.com/s0hUIyMQj4 — agz jungkook (@jeondrafts) September 30, 2020

Taehyung fell asleep on jimin's room pic.twitter.com/wkUf9EkUQJ — TIN- (@taebokkiii) September 30, 2020

Seokjin is all cuteee and adorable until the forehead is exposed pic.twitter.com/ajPOV6J2zE — Heartman Jin New acct (@Superstarksj) September 30, 2020

this looks so good pic.twitter.com/32Qc5ZC4jy — hobi pics. (@jharchives) September 30, 2020

Byeeee JUNGKOOK WENT TO CUDDLE SLEEPY JIMIN BYEEpic.twitter.com/1fO3Qn99lC — busan baes (@stopshippingpls) September 30, 2020

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 6: V & Jungkook have an emotional, reconnecting chat strengthening the Taekook bromance

Which was your favourite moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 7? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×