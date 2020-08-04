In the SOOP Teaser 2: BTS enjoy outdoor activities as V indulges in yoga & Jungkook strums the guitar

BTS' new variety show In the SOOP BTS ver. which premieres this month sees the septet on a healing trip where they try their hand at different hobbies like fishing and yoga. Check out teaser 2 below.

BTS is an unstoppable workforce who almost never stop! In 2020 alone, BTS has released two albums, two at-home concerts, a docuseries and even celebrated their seventh anniversary in full vigour. And, there's still more in store for us in August alone. Recently, the septet confirmed that a variety show was coming ARMY's way titled In the SOOP BTS ver. which would see BTS go on a healing trip to reconnect and re-energise. "Reviving the emotions that had been forgotten among us," is what J-Hope had confessed in the first teaser.

Now, a second teaser has made its way on the web and it's amping our excitement for the upcoming variety show. The first few seconds show us the gorgeous locale where the members were staying for a week, specifically Lake 192 in Korea. We see the boys indulging in different hobbies like Suga is seen reading, Jin is fishing, Jungkook is strumming the guitar and V is practising yoga. We then see duos like Kookie and J-Hope laughing around, Hobi and Taehyung flying a toy airplane and RM and Jimin gazing at the beautiful lake. Eventually, we see the OT7 posing for the poster of In the SOOP BTS ver. which ARMY was obsessing over some time back.

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Teaser 2 below:

We can't wait to see the boys enjoy some much-needed downtime away from the limelight and being their normal selves!

In the SOOP BTS ver. premieres on JTBC in South Korea from August 19, 2020. It will air the next day with an additional 20 minutes (+60 minutes) on Weverse.

