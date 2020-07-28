In the SOOP Teaser: BTS' healing trip promises to revive emotions that had been forgotten among the members

In the SOOP BTS ver, which was announced today, is a reality show featuring the BTS members embracing their 'nature' side and going on a healing trip where they enjoy their hobbies as well as bond as a septet. Check out the In the SOOP BTS ver. Teaser below.

Just a while back, BTS announced their upcoming reality show In the SOOP BTS ver. which will see the septet embark into the woods for a healing trip. The show will start airing from August 19 to October 7 on JTBC in South Korea and will also be available on Weverse from August 20 to October 6. With eight 60-minute episodes in the JTBC version, we will see the boys spend time doing activities that are "somewhere in between everyday life and leisure." As for the Weverse version, there will be an additional 20 minutes added to each episode while we will also get eight behind-the-scenes 10-minute clips.

Now, we've got the first teaser for In The SOOP BTS ver. and in it, we get a bird's-eye view at the location, specifically Lake 192 in Korea, where BTS resided for a week. Moreover, the boys provide voiceover to tease ARMY about the show and what they can expect from the upcoming eight episodes. Kicking things off was Suga who shared, "They aren't much different from other people. I think that idea in itself is what will have been captured," to which V added, "I think we're able to show our natural selves."

"An ambience that naturally finds place," Jin resumed while Jungkook relayed, "Being able to spend time with these precious people." It was J-Hope's next words that promise ARMY an emotional roller coaster ride as Hobi revealed, "Reviving the emotions that had been forgotten among us."

"Rather, I feel very grateful for this week," Jimin gushed to which RM pondered, "It really feels like a gift from the forest."

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Official Teaser 1 below:

If In the SOOP BTS ver. is anything like Bon Voyage then we better be ready to feel a whole lot of feels!

