Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, And Anton David Jeftha To Join One Piece Season 2
Ahead of One Piece season 2, new cast members join the highly acclaimed series. Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, and Anton David Jeftha to play major roles in the upcoming season.
With One Piece’s first season having its fanatics enthralled, the live-action show will now add more fabulous actors to its cast. Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, and Anton David Jeftha were recently announced to play major roles in the highly anticipated second season of the manga-based live-action series.
As per a report by Deadline, Sophia Anne Caruso, who was seen in Beetlejuice and The School for Good and Evil, will be playing the character of Miss Goldenweek.
Meanwhile, the Catch Me a Killer star Mark Penwill will take on the role of Chess. As for the Legacy actor Anton David Jeftha, he will be portraying the character of K.M.
For those who are unaware, the upcoming season will also feature several other stars joining the show. This includes Charithra Chandran, who will be playing Miss Wednesday. Moreover, Joe Manganiello will take on the role of Mr. 0, while Katey Sagal will portray Dr. Kureha.
Other new cast members include Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, and Clive Russell as Crocus.
Additionally, Daniel Lasker is set to appear as Mr. 9, with David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, and Rob Colletti as Wapol.
