Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month Since Going Public With Ashlyn Harris; Shares Heartfelt Message On Instagram

Sophia Bush is celebrating her first Pride Month with Ashlyn Harris following going public with her romance with the former footballer. On June 2, the One Tree Hill alum took to her Instagram to repost a story reading, “Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they’re better off dead than being themselves.” The star included her own sentiments, writing, “You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people. And they will help you find more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it.”

Bush, 41, also shared a picture of herself wearing a rainbow-colored robe to mark Pride Month. She captioned the post with a Pride flag emoji. The actress, for those not in the loop, came out as queer in April, months after her rumored romance with Harris.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris looked loved up in the City of Love

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush looked every bit like the couple who just can't get enough of each other in new snaps shared by the former on her Instagram on June 2. The twosome were in Paris two weeks ago.

Sharing a swoon-worthy video compilation of herself and Bush, 41, from their trip to Paris, Harris included a clip of the pair kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Chasing Sunsets with you is my favorite,” she captioned the social media post. The slideshow also showed the pair kissing for a second time at a picturesque waterfront. In another footage, the couple’s feet were captured in sync with one another. The video prompted a heartfelt reaction from Bush, who wrote, “You” in the comments section.

Harris's post comes after Bush, who was in France for a conference, shared her own set of snaps of them on May 24, showing the couple sightseeing in the City of Love. “Happiness looks good on you, baby,” Bush captioned the upload at the time.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris — Their Story

The pair were first linked in October 2023 following their respective splits from their partners – Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. Us Weekly, citing a source, reported at the time that Bush and Harris met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity the previous June and developed a friendship. After both of their marriages fell apart, Bush and Harris bonded over their shared grief and trauma.

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, in August 2023, and Harris filed to end her marriage with Krieger in November of the same year.

Bush, for her part, came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in April, writing in her Glamour essay: “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually, as that feels pretty great.”

