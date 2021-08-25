Sophia Bush opens up about the ink she got post split with Chad Michael Murray; REVEALS inspiration behind it

Sophia Bush recently looked back at one of her old tattoos which she got after splitting with her former partner Chad Michael Murray. While appearing on the Drama Queens podcast, the 39-year-old actress revealed why she decided to get body art while looking back at an episode of One Tree Hill that involved her ex Chad Michael Murray's character Lucas' botched tattoo.

"I didn't get my first tattoo until I was 23. I'm gonna embarrass myself — you guys, I love Goldie Hawn so much. I was closing a personal chapter in my life at the time ... and I read Goldie's book A Lotus Grows in the Mud. It, like, changed my life," she said about the inspiration behind her tattoo. Bush didn't explicitly say that the tattoo followed her breakup with Murray, though their split happened when she was 23.

For the unversed, Sophia and Murray met on the set of the teen drama and began dating in 2003. They tied the knot in April 2005 in an oceanfront ceremony in Santa Monica but separated just five months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006. (Murray, 40, later married Sarah Roemer in 2015 and the couple shares two children.) Earlier this month, Bush announced her engagement to Grant Hughes.

Bush explained that she left notes in the margins of her copy of Hawn's 2005 book that she calls "the inside of my heart" and is "passed around a group of women going through transitions" to help them. The actress got the tattoo at The Shamrock on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Bush said she now has seven tattoos that she has "wrapped up ever since" getting, six of them discreetly hidden with white ink.

Also Read: Sophia Bush SHOWS OFF her sparkly engagement ring from Grant Hughes in her latest post; SEE PIC