Sophia Bush says 'grown ups' on One Tree Hill set were 'controlling and manipulative' towards her and co stars

Sophia Bush talked about the ill-treatment she and her co-stars faced while working on 2003 drama One Tree Hill.

Sophia Bush starred in one of the most famous teen dramedies of the 2000s, One Tree Hill. The actress starred in the role of Brooke Davis on the show that also starred other popular actors such as Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Hilarie Burton in lead roles. In a recent interview for the Chicks in the Office podcast, Bush opened up about her experience of working on the famed series in her early 20s.

Revealing that it was a strange time for her and her co-stars to be in their early 20s and play the role of high-schoolers, she said, "It was weird because, in some ways, we were treated like adults. Looking back on it, we can see the ways in which we were fetishized and we had this lens of adultification put over us with this idea that we were supposed to know everything and have answers, and be, ultimately, professional", via E!

The set treatment also seemed to be a problem during the time and Bush claims that she and co-stars were being "controlled" by grow-ups on the set whom they trusted. She said, "We had grown-ups who we trusted, who now we understand were being really controlling and manipulative—who didn't want us to be close 'cause they thought we would band together and ask for more money. It's just so weird and those were just things we were not aware of at the time."

With social media, times have certainly changed and it's easy to raise topics such as that of pay parity among others and hence Bush claims that it was a different time and environment while working on One Tree Hill, where they couldn't raise such questions.

Recently, actress Mischa Barton who starred on another famed teen show, The OC which aired around the same time as One Tree Hill, spoke about bullying culture on the sets of the show.

