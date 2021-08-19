Sophia Bush SHOWS OFF her sparkly engagement ring from Grant Hughes in her latest post; SEE PIC

Sophia Bush is finally showing off her bling. The 39-year-old former "One Tree Hill" alum shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram on Tuesday, one week after announcing her boyfriend Grant Hughes proposed. “Leaning into this happiness,” she captioned a smiley pic of Hughes kissing her cheek.

“I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world at this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me,” she further penned. According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, Bush's ring, created by Kantor Gems, includes a huge square-cut diamond that looks to be at least 4 or 5 carats. Fried believes that the ring is worth approximately USD 150,000, depending on the quality of the stone, as reported by Page Six. Fried believes the solitaire diamond is a cushion-cut, princess cut, or radiant cut; the ring is also two-tone, with white gold and either rose or yellow gold.

Meanwhile, Bush’s celeb friends seemed to agree. “The best of times…grab that joy whenever you have the chance. I love you,” co-star Hilarie Burton commented. “Sooooooooo great!!!!!!!,” added Debra Messing, while chef Andrew Zimmerman wrote, “So happy for you both!!! Congratulations!!! That looks like an engagement ring to me. Beautifully sentiment too.”

Bush and Hughes, a Los Angeles businessman, were initially seen together in May 2020, but have since kept their relationship secret. However, Bush recently raved over the Lake Como proposal on her Instagram and described it as the "most amazing, emotional surprise of her life."

