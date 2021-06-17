Sophia Di Martino REVEALS she found out she's playing Lady Loki when she 'was nine months pregnant'

In a recent interview, Sophia Di Martino confessed she was surprised to be cast in Loki while revealing how Tom Hiddleston was lovely to her on set.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Loki Ep 2 concluded with a major cliffhanger as finally revealed was the identity of the dangerous Loki variant wreaking havoc for the Time Variance Authority aka TVA, along with Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) adventurous escape through a mysterious time door following after said variant. We were introduced to Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino), even though numerous MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fan theories and confirmed Castilian voiceover credits reveal her as Sylvie Lushton aka Enchantress.

At the Loki press launch, via Digital Spy, Sophia revealed why she was actually surprised to be cast in the popular Disney+ series. Martino explained, "I was nine months pregnant when they told me they had the job, so I was kind of like 'Are you sure?'" Moreover, the 37-year-old actress also shared how her onscreen adversary was unsurprisingly quite lovely to her on set, as expected of Mr. Hiddleston. "If you want to know anything about Loki he's the guy obviously. Lots of advice and he just really looked after me, so thanks," the Yesterday star thanked the 40-year-old actor.

"He made sure I didn't trip over anything and made sure I had someone to sit next to at lunchtime," Sophia further gushed.

We can't wait to see what chaos Sophia Di Martino has in store for MCU fans in Loki!

It definitely seems like Sophia joined the likes of Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius M. Mobius, to get the detailed Loki lectures from Tom. During Loki's virtual Global Press Conference, which Pinkvilla had the humble opportunity to attend, Wilson had elaborated on Hiddleston's epic Loki lectures.

"Before we started filming, Tom very generously and patiently taking me through the whole MCU mythology and Loki. And we were calling them the Loki lectures. And letting me kind of ask questions," Owen recounted on how Loki and Mobius' odd-couple chemistry was built behind the scenes before adding, "And that was really important and really helpful to our dynamic once we started filming the scenes. Because some of our conversations, just when we were going over that stuff, would work its way in. So that was really helpful, to me, going to Loki school before we began."

For the unversed, Sylvie Lushton is a New York girl who wakes up to magical powers bestowed upon her by Loki. However, Sylvie believes she's an Asgardian who was banished to Earth and takes over the mantle of Enchantress. However, Loki's reasoning behind giving Sylvia powers was because he liked the idea of 'creating' a mortal who thinks she's an Asgardian.

Meanwhile, Loki Ep 3 drops on June 23.

