Sophia Hutchins says 'f**k off' to rumours about her being 'romantically' involved with Caitlyn Jenner

Sophia Hutchins took to Instagram to call out a speculative post that talked about her being in a relationship with Caitlyn Jenner and slammed it as 'fake news.'

Sophia Hutchins recently took to social media to address speculations about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. After years of being romantically linked to Jenner, Hutchins decided to put the record straight about her relationship with an Instagram post. Calling out a tweet that spoke about her rumoured relationship with Caitlyn, Sophia called it "fake news" and also said "f**k off" to the speculatory report.

In another Instagram story, Hutchins clarified her stand by saying that she has nothing against the LGBTQ community but the rumours of her involvement with Caitlyn are just false. She wrote, "Love the whole LGBT community but so tired of rumors that I am romantically with Caitlyn. I am only ever with men and only ever have been. Stop the rumors! It's been years."

Later in an interview with People, Sophia revealed the nature of her relationship with Jenner and said it was, "parental, familial relationship."Further adding that she feels "blessed" to work with the 71-year-old Olympic gold medalist, Hutchins said, "I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter."

Jenner and Hutchins met through a hairstylist and have had a close working relationship for years. Sophia reportedly took on the role of Caitlyn's manager in 2017. While Sophia and Caitlyn are known to have taken vacations together the duo have always maintained that they have never been romantically involved. In fact, in 2018, Caitlyn also referred to Hutchins and her relationship as "the best of friends" while speaking to Variety.

