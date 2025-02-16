Sophie Nelisse REACTS to Shauna And Melissa’s ‘Scary’ Kiss Scene in Yellowjackets Season 3; ‘She Needs Deep...'

Episode 2 of Yellowjacket’s season three brings in a lot of twists and turns, which also includes teen Shauna, played by Sophie Nelisse’s Kiss with Melissa, ported by Jenna Burgess. Nelisse now spoke with Deadline about the same during the premiere of the latest season of the above-mentioned venture.

She told the outlet, “It’s a very interesting dynamic, which I don’t even think that Shauna truly understands herself.” Nelisse further explained that she didn't think that Shuna is aware of what she desires and that she is kind of at the “crossroads where what she needs deep down is to feel loved” and to be held by someone who would tell her that it was not her “fault.”

She added that Melissa sort of, “brings that because she sees her for who she really is and appreciates her no matter what, and actually highlights those, those darker sides.”

The performer further shared that her character is also ashamed of what she had “done” at the same time. Nelisse added that Shauna has “no love for herself and no empathy for herself.” She further said that she did not think Shauna would be able to provide Melissa with what she desired back, and according to her, “on the contrary, she’ll just see her as another pawn on her chessboard to play with.”

Further in the conversation, Nelisse shared that her portrayal of the teen version of Shauna is, “very scary and unhinged this season.” She added that she is at a stage in her life where she does not have anything to “lose” as she mourns over losing her baby along with Jackie, played by Ella Purnell.

Nelisse expressed that according to her it is difficult for Shauna as she feels “responsible” for both of the losses that occurred bete thsoy they were her “fault.”

The actress says that she thinks that Lottied appears to street the group in a manner that would honor those losses and attempts to make the best of what has occurred but she does not think that Shauna is at a point to move on as does not “see it in that perspective.”

Nelisse shared that she does not think that Sauna wants the passing of her baby to be an experience that is shared as it’s a very “personal” thing for her and that anyone in their group can actually fathom the loss that she had experienced.

Melissa told the outlet, “I think it’s too personal of a story to be shared with everyone, and so I think she just wants to live that moment and be able to grieve on her own.”