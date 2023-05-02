Sophie Turner admits ‘honest mistake’ as she requests people to delete her daughter’s video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married each other twice in 2019: first in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and then at a lavish wedding in the French countryside. According to Page Six, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first connected through Instagram direct messages. Though Sophie didn’t expect to like Joe at first, the couple has been inseparable ever since meeting at a British pub.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Willa in 2020 and in 2022 they became parents for the second time for their second daughter. However, recently Sophie Turner accidently shared a sneak peek of her and Joe Jonas’ daughter on social media. Here is everything to know about the same.

Sophie Turner admits ‘honest mistake’

Sophie Turner accidently gave a sneak peek into her and Joe Jonas’ daughter on Instagram which is no longer available as she has deleted it now. Turner also mentioned that they have always advocated for children’s right to privacy so they completely stand against sharing something like this. She has further accepted her mistake and requested other people to delete the video in case they have reposted the clip.

In a now deleted clip, Sophie Turner was seen in a playful mode with her daughter Willa as they put a dog filter on. The toddler looked adorable as they wagged her tongue.

The Game of Thrones star has issued a statement through her Instagram story and wrote, ‘Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video’.

