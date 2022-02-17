Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting baby no 2? Couple spark pregnancy rumours with latest outing

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continued to spark pregnancy rumours as the duo got clicked during a recent lunch outing. Sophie and Joe's outing came after the duo hit the headlines as fans speculated the couple is expecting their second baby together. As per the photos obtained by Page Six, the couple stepped out on Valentine’s Day in the Los Feliz where Turner was clicked placing her hand on her exposed stomach.

Following the same, the couple's new photos from their lunch date as reported by Just Jared also showed Turner sporting a lime-green knit dress which seemed to highlight her baby bump a little. The couple seemed to be matching outfits for their latest date as Joe too was seen wearing a green cardigan. Turner and Jonas who are already parents to their daughter Willa are yet to make any official statements about their pregnancy.

A few days ago, the couple was also spotted attending the Super Bowl 2022 game. Jonas and Turner who got hitched in Las Vegas in May 2019 and later in an elaborate wedding in France in June, became parents to daughter Willa in July 2020. Following the birth of their daughter, Sophie announced on social media a note to the paparazzi asking them to not publish or click their baby's photos. The couple hasn't yet revealed Willa's face on social media either.

While Joe and Sophie are yet to confirm their pregnancy, another Jonas couple recently welcomed their first child together. It was announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas last month that the couple has welcomed a baby via surrogacy. As per reports, the couple has become parents to a daughter.

