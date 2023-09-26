Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mutually agree to keep daughters in New York amid ongoing custody disagreement; Report

The story of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce has gained momentum, with reports indicating that both of them have agreed to temporarily keep their daughters in New York amidst custody dispute.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

In a recent development amid their ongoing custody dispute, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have temporarily agreed to keep their two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and a younger daughter identified as D., aged 14 months, in New York as reported by PEOPLE. This decision was formalized in documents filed on Monday (September 25, 2023) in New York, revealing that both parties have consented to this arrangement. 

What went wrong with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas when they decided to co-parent?

As per PEOPLE, the interim consent order issued by the court mandates that the children must remain within the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, encompassing areas like New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

This move follows Sophie Turner's legal action against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, wherein she accused him of wrongful retention of their daughters. Turner claimed that Jonas was withholding their passports, preventing them from returning to their previously agreed-upon "forever home" in England. 

The complaint filed by Turner sought "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," asserting that this wrongful retention began on September 20.

As per the reports, Joe countered these claims with a statement, contending that he believed they had reached an understanding to work on a co-parenting plan. He revealed that he had initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as per their agreed jurisdiction. Furthermore, as per the reports by PEOPLE, the Florida Court had already issued an order restricting both parents from relocating the children, which Sophie was served with on September 6.

According to the reports, Jonas stated that he and Sophie had a cordial meeting in New York, during which she spent time with the kids, following which he believed they had reached an amicable co-parenting arrangement. However, less than 24 hours later, Sophie expressed her desire to permanently take the children to the UK and subsequently filed a demand for Joe to hand over their passports.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' statement

Jonas and Turner became husband and wife in 2019 following nearly three years of dating. However, the news of their divorce broke on September 6, 2023, a day after Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, marking the conclusion of their four-year marriage. 

In response to their separation, they both shared a joint statement on their social media platforms, in which they stated, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage, there are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

