Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'overjoyed' about expecting second child, reveals a source

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May 2019.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting again! According to reports and the latest paparazzi sighting of the couple, the rumours turned out to be true as the pair was confirmed to be expecting their second child. The two celebs share an adorable baby daughter together named Willa Jonas who was born in July of 2020. 

A source opened up about the soon-to-be parents of two in a chat with ET and revealed their reactions on hearing the news, "Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child." The insider also disclosed that the pair always wanted a bigger family than that of three since they both have siblings of their own, they wished for Willa to experience the same joy. In the statement, the source went on to share, "The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy."

However, neither Joe nor Sophie has officially mentioned anything about expecting a second baby to the media even though the two were recently spotted on one of their outings where Sophie's baby bump was on full display. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Game of Thrones actress is gearing up for her upcoming drama thriller release Matthew Coppola's Broken Soldier. The film casts Turner beside Mark Kassen and follows the story of a war veteran who suffers from PTSD. On the other hand, the Jonas Brother is all ready for his 5 night Live in Vegas residency which kicks starts on June 3. 

