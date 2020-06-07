Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas participate in Black Lives Matter protests; Couple chant 'No justice, no peace'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter. The couple participated in a BLM protest and chanted, "No justice, no peace".

The past week has seen numerous celebrities stepped out of their homes to participate in the Black Lives Matter movement. From Harry Styles to Halsey and Cole Sprouse, protesters were supported by ample Hollywood celebrities. Over the weekend, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also joined a Black Lives Matter protest, demanding justice. The Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers crooner shared pictures of their participation on Instagram. The actress, who is also pregnant, and the singer sported a mask and practiced social distance while peacefully protesting with residents.

Sophie stepped out wearing a black jacket with a pair of white pajamas while Joe turned towards a black bomber jacket. Sophie and Joe were joined by their friends at the protest. Sharing pictures and videos from the event, the couple was heard chanting "No justice, no peace." Sophie shared pictures from the protest with the chant while Joe wrote, "Black Lives Matter" with a red heart emoji.

Check out the pictures below:

Joe and Sophie have been showing their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement and demanding justice for George Floyd on social media since the incident took place. Joe also participated in the Blackout Tuesday this week to show his solidarity towards the incident. Sophie reacted to the incident with a post that reads, "My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option." Check out the posts below:

Apart from their constant support towards the movement, the couple has been in the news for Sophie's pregnancy. After a prolonged silence over the X-Men: Dark Pheonix star's pregnancy, Sophie recently confirmed she was preparing for motherhood by stepping out and flaunting her baby bump.

