Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reportedly planning for a second baby months after welcoming Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter a few months ago. It has now been reported that the couple is planning their second baby.

Just four months ago, the world welcomed the Princess of the North! On-screen Queen of the North aka Sophie Turner welcomed her daughter Willa with Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas. While the couple has kept their daughter away from the limelight, Sophie did share a few photos of her baby bump weeks after she delivered the daughter. While fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the little one, a new report claims that Sophie and Joe are already thinking about having a second baby.

According to Us Weekly, the actress and the singer are "trying to have another baby." A source told the publication that Joe and Sophie are excited to grow their family. It is said that welcoming Willa has brought them really close. Joe and Sophie are hoping to have a big family together.

Sophie and Joe haven't addressed the report yet. Back when news broke out that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child, the couple did not issue a statement or address the reports. However, months after the news broke, Sophie was spotted on strolls with the Cake By The Ocean crooners and her baby bump was captured by the paparazzi. It wouldn't be surprising if Joe and Sophie choose to stay tight-lipped about their second pregnancy as well.

While the couple is keeping their family private, Nick Jonas recently spoke about Willa in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The singer revealed he did meet the couple's daughter. "It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best,” he said.

