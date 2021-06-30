  1. Home
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share UNSEEN wedding pictures as they celebrate their second anniversary

Joe Jonas celebrated his second anniversary with Sophie Turner by calling them, "the best two years of my life" as he shared some gorgeous photos from their wedding.
38900 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 05:28 pm
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share wedding photos on second anniversary
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating their second anniversary and it seems unbelievable for the duo too that it has been two years already. The couple took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from their France wedding. While Sophie showed her astonishment at reaching the two-year mark for their wedding, Joe had a rather sweet message to say as he called them the "best two years of my life."

The Game of Thrones actress in her post shared a shocked reaction about celebrating their second anniversary saying, "I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years." In another post with some more wedding pictures, Turner confessed her love for Joe as she celebrated being his wife for two years. 

The unseen wedding photos included a glimpse of their first dance, a candid moment of Joe lovingly gazing at Sophie during their dinner, the Jonas Brothers performing a song and more. Turner also shared a picture of their beautiful wedding cake along with a series of other snaps. 

Check out Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding photos Here

During the two years of their blissful wedding, the couple also welcomed their first child together. The duo welcomed their daughter Willa on July 22, 2020 and will soon be gearing up to celebrate her first birthday. The couple has managed to keep Willa's photos private although fans are hoping to get a glimpse of her on her first birthday. 

On the professional front, the couple has been busy with Jonas taking to the road as the Jonas Brothers are kicking off their tour whereas Turner has been signed on for a series with HBO that she will begin working on soon. 

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner shares a hilarious post wishing 'best baby daddy' Joe Jonas on his first Father's Day

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Lol and u share the article but not the pictures . Sansa look like a Princess in her wedding dress. They make for a beautiful couple. Should have shared photos .