Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to navigate their divorce through mediation; latest updates inside

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are taking steps to resolve their complicated divorce and custody battle. Attorneys for the estranged couple appeared in Manhattan federal court for a pretrial conference, where they informed the judge of their intention to undergo mediation for four days, starting on Wednesday. Read on to know everything.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to undergo four day mediation

The primary focus of this mediation is to address several issues arising from their separation, particularly establishing a parenting plan for their two daughters, Willa (3) and Delphine (1). Sophie Turner, 27, is seeking the return of their children to their "forever home" in England. In contrast, Joe Jonas, 34, desires a "50-50" joint custody arrangement, according to his attorney.

During the hearing, it was acknowledged that both parties have been actively involved in their children's lives despite their contentious breakup. The judge set a trial date for January 2, which was deemed favorable to Joe Jonas, who had requested a date after the conclusion of his tour on December 9. However, Turner's attorney had pressed for an earlier trial date suggesting that Sophie “has work commitments in the UK in January.”

In her lawsuit filed last month, Sophie Turner claimed that she and Joe Jonas had previously agreed to relocate their family to England before he filed for divorce on September 5. She also alleged that Jonas was withholding their children's passports to prevent them from leaving the US, an accusation he confirmed while denying allegations of abduction. As part of an interim consent order, both parties agreed to keep their daughters, Willa and Delphine, in New York while they work through the logistical aspects of their separation. During this time, Turner and the children have been staying at one of Taylor Swift's New York City apartments as Page Six reported.

Sophie Turner enjoyed dinner with Taylor Swift and friends

In another news, Sophie and Taylor, have been seen having meals together and even went to watch the Chiefs vs. Jets football game. In the recent spotting Sophie seems to wear comfy outfits around the city. During their second dinner outing post the game, she picked a simple white t-shirt from Bleusalt, and at the recent Chiefs game, she wore a gray tank top. Taylor and Sophie enjoyed the dinner with Blake Lively, and Brittany Mahomes

