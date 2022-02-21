Sophie Turner Birthday: When the GOT star dished on her FIRST meeting with high school crush Justin Bieber

Sophie Turner celebrates her birthday on February 21 and as the Game of Thrones alum turns 26, we remember the time she made a hilarious confession on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she spoke about her love for Justin Bieber. Turner has been known to be a massive Belieber and in 2018, during her appearance on the talk show, she recalled one of her first meetings with the famed singer.

Appearing on the talk show, Turner who is married to Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas revealed how big a fan of Bieber she was as she revealed her mother had even gifted her with a life-sized cardboard cut-out of him in high school. Years later though, when she met Justin for the first time, Sophie's meeting wasn't as she expected.

While speaking to Corden, the actress dished on her awkward meeting with Bieber as she recalled meeting him at someone's house in Miami and added, "He’s sat there, shirtless, in this dark room, getting a head massage. I was like, 'Hi, nice to meet you, [I’m] Sophie,' — played it cool, [then] ran into the closet and cried for like, five minutes."

Although the story didn't just end there, Turner further revealed that she was also accompanied by Joe at the time and said, "Then I came out with Joe and Justin goes, 'Yo, Joe, I heard you’ve got a new girl?’ And Joe was like, 'Yeah, there she is. She’s over there.'" Describing how she responded to the introduction, Sophie recreated how she responded to Justin by sticking her tongue out between two fingers and said, "I don’t know what came over me. Joe has never let me live it down since."

The Game of Thrones star tied the knot with Joe Jonas in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 and later also exchanged vows in an elaborate wedding in France in June. The couple also welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa in July 2020.

