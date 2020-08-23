Sophie Turner brings home Queen in the North throne from Game of Thrones and we bow down to her highness

Sophie Turner has brought home a piece of Game of Thrones. The actress has revealed she now owns the Queen of the North throne from GOT and we cannot wait to see her take her seat.

We have never argued with the fact that Sophie Turner is a queen. However, the Game of Thrones actress has announced that she will always remain the Queen of the North by bringing home the throne. For those who have blocked out the memories of Game of Thrones season 8 (we feel you), Sophie's Sansa Stark was crowned the Queen of the North after the season watched the White Walkers defeated and the Daenerys Targaryen's fate sealed in the hands of Jon Snow.

More than a year after the series bowed down, Sophie took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she has brought home the prop and we are eager to see her take on the throne. The actress posted the picture with the captioned, "Welcome Home", which was eventually shared by Joe Jonas on his Instagram Stories.

The throne comes home a month after Sophie and Joe welcome their daughter. TMZ reported that the couple has named her Willa. A source informed Entertainment Tonight that the actress and singer are obsessed with their newborn, but in a good way. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl," an insider was quoted.

What do you think of the throne? Let us know in the comments below.

