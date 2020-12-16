  1. Home
Sophie Turner dubs Joe Jonas 'Hubbs of the Year' as he gifts her a Hannah Montana tee for Xmas; Miley approves

Joe Jonas gifts Sophie Turner a Hannah Montana themed tee for Christmas. Miley Cyrus reacts to the special gift.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2020 04:41 pm
Sophie Turner wears Hannah Montana teeSophie Turner dubs Joe Jonas 'Hubbs of the Year' as he gifts her a Hannah Montana tee for Xmas; Miley approves
Christmas comes early at Turner-Jonas household! Sophie Turner revealed that her singer husband, Joe Jonas, has already presented her with a Christmas gift. The Game of Thrones alum took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture sporting a tee with Miley Cyrus' face all over it. The tee featured Miley from her Disney Era, back when she was playing Hannah Montana, and a picture of Miley posing with dolphins on breasts used in 2015 MTV Video Music Awards promo. 

Sophie shared the picture and gushed about the Cake By The Ocean singer. "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift," she captioned the picture while flaunting the tee on her social media platform. She tagged Miley in the picture as well. Soon after, Cyrus shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and gave her approval to the actress's quirky Christmas gift. "Yassss @sophiet," the Party In The U.S.A. crooner said. Check out the post below: 

 

Sophie has never hidden her love for Miley. The X-Men: Dark Pheonix star has time and again confessed her love for the singer. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Turner said, "I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me," she said. "I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana," she added. 

As for the Christmas celebrations at the household, this Christmas would undoubtedly special for the couple for it is their first holiday since welcoming their daughter Willa. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

