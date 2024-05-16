For Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift is anything but an anti-hero. The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner found herself and her kids in New York without a place to stay after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, last September, following four years of marriage. That was until she contacted her friend Taylor Swift to ask whether the 34-year-old singer knew of anyone who was renting out real estate.

Taylor Swift helped Sophie Turner after her divorce from Joe Jonas

Turner was astonished when the huge pop diva offered her place for free right away. According to Turner's interview with British Vogue, she had long felt uneasy building a relationship with Swift because of the 14-time Grammy winner's previous involvement with the Jonas Brothers' band member Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner, who has two daughters, Willa, age three, and Delphine, age one, with Jonas, said, "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She truly has a heart of gold." Swift and Turner were frequently seen out and about in the city during that time. Together, the two went to a Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium in October, where Travis Kelce plays.

At the same time, rumors started circulating that Turner was an irresponsible mother who had an unhealthy addiction to partying. Regarding the rumors, she exclaimed, "Mum guilt is so real! It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Turner added that she is currently concentrating on developing an effective co-parenting relationship with Jonas. The couple shared a statement on social media in which they described their divorce as a "united decision" and stated, "We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

Their custody battle was the catalyst for an ugly turn in their divorce proceedings. Various accusations were made, such as Joe concealing the divorce from Sophie and blaming the breakup on Sophie's party-girl habits. The ex-couple, however, is the one who knows the true reason.

