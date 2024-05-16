Sophie Turner Finally Addresses Allegations Of Being A 'Partier' And Not 'Good Mum'

The news of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas filing for a divorce after 4 years of marriage sent a wildfire of allegations regarding the underlying cause of this decision. Rumors of her being a chronic “partier” while compromising on her motherly duties took center stage very soon, but Turner is ready to address all of this now.



Sophie Turner opens up about the aftermath of allegations

While speaking to British Vogue for their June cover story, the actress spoke about her media portrayal post-separation with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, which was mostly negative towards the Joan star.

"I remember I was on set. I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave,” she revealed in the interview. Her children, Willa and Delphine, were in the United States then, but she could not meet them because she was occupied with shooting for Joan. “All these articles started coming out,” she said, referring to the times when the allegations started brewing up.

For Turner, the events were very hurtful. "I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mom guilt is so real!" she told the outlet on the ideas of motherhood. She had to constantly remind herself that being a partier does not hamper her credentials as a good mother.

A breakdown of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage and fallout

Breakup rumors between the former couple emerged in early September as TMZ reported that the two are considering divorce due to “serious problems” in the relationship. It turned out to be true as Jonas filed for a divorce soon after Miami-Dade County, Florida.

In records obtained by CNN, Jonas mentioned that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The two then went on to share a joint statement on their Instagram, confirming that the decision was mutual and amicable.

The public fallout of this shared parenthood started as Turner sued Jonas in late September over claims of wrongful detention of the two children by the latter. As per the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Turner claimed that she learned about the divorce filing through media reports.

The estranged couple agreed to have the filing dismissed "with prejudice, and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party" after their parenting agreement was agreed to in the U.K. this January.



