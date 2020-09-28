  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sophie Turner FINALLY shares pics of baby bump in throwback posts; Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid are all hearts

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July. While the Game of Thrones alum kept her pregnancy private, she shared a bunch of throwback photos from her pregnancy.
5416 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra showers Sophie Turner with love as latter shares pics of baby bumpSophie Turner FINALLY shares pics of baby bump in throwback posts; Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid are all hearts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sophie Turner had her pregnancy under the wraps. While sources had confirmed that she and Joe Jonas are preparing to welcome their firstborn, the couple chose to keep the news away from their social media platforms. While paparazzi spotted the Game of Thrones alum stepping out, sporting the pregnancy glow and flaunting her baby bump, the duo was tight-lipped about the experience and share no photos from Sophie's pregnancy. They made no social media post about welcoming Willa, their daughter, either.

However, it all changed today as the actress posted a bunch of photos from her pregnancy. Sophie shared three photos, flaunting her baby bump, snapped by the Jonas Brothers crooner. In the first photo, the X-Men: Dark Pheonix star was seen soaking up the sun while she stood in the pool with the couple's pooch. The second photo shows the actress sporting a night suit while she cradles the baby bump and Joe has his hand on the bump. The photo also gives us a closer look at her wedding ring. 

The third photo has a sunkissed Sophie seated in a green bikini suit and posing for Joe. She shared the photos with the pregnant, heart and sun emoji. As soon as Sophie shared the photos, she was showered with love and wishes from fans and friends. Gigi Hadid, who recently welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik, showed her love by liking one of the many photos the actress shared. Priyanka too followed Gigi's suit and double-tapped on her sister-in-law's post. Nick Jonas also showered his love for the actress by liking her photos.  

Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Joe and Sophie welcomed their daughter Willa in July. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas shares a hilarious mirror selfie with Sophie Turner: Face mask but make it Phantom

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement