Sophie Turner FINALLY shares pics of baby bump in throwback posts; Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid are all hearts

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July. While the Game of Thrones alum kept her pregnancy private, she shared a bunch of throwback photos from her pregnancy.

Sophie Turner had her pregnancy under the wraps. While sources had confirmed that she and Joe Jonas are preparing to welcome their firstborn, the couple chose to keep the news away from their social media platforms. While paparazzi spotted the Game of Thrones alum stepping out, sporting the pregnancy glow and flaunting her baby bump, the duo was tight-lipped about the experience and share no photos from Sophie's pregnancy. They made no social media post about welcoming Willa, their daughter, either.

However, it all changed today as the actress posted a bunch of photos from her pregnancy. Sophie shared three photos, flaunting her baby bump, snapped by the Jonas Brothers crooner. In the first photo, the X-Men: Dark Pheonix star was seen soaking up the sun while she stood in the pool with the couple's pooch. The second photo shows the actress sporting a night suit while she cradles the baby bump and Joe has his hand on the bump. The photo also gives us a closer look at her wedding ring.

The third photo has a sunkissed Sophie seated in a green bikini suit and posing for Joe. She shared the photos with the pregnant, heart and sun emoji. As soon as Sophie shared the photos, she was showered with love and wishes from fans and friends. Gigi Hadid, who recently welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik, showed her love by liking one of the many photos the actress shared. Priyanka too followed Gigi's suit and double-tapped on her sister-in-law's post. Nick Jonas also showered his love for the actress by liking her photos.

Check out the photos below:

Joe and Sophie welcomed their daughter Willa in July. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas shares a hilarious mirror selfie with Sophie Turner: Face mask but make it Phantom

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×