Sophie Turner gets clicked hanging out with Taylor Swift 2nd time in one week amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are giving fans 'girl squad goals' at this point, as they stepped out for another girl's night, only a day after the actress sued her estranged husband Joe Jonas for the return of her children to England. For the unversed, Swift had also dated Joe all the way back in 2008, and infamously it hadn't ended well for them. With this context in mind, the curiosity of many is piqued.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift hang out in New York for the 2nd time

Following their dinner hangout in New York City on September 19, Sophie Turner and Swift were seen hanging out together once again on September 21, Thursday. They were joined by Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, the sister trio from the band, HAIM, who also opened for Swift's Eras Tour on multiple occasions. The 27-year-old was photographed leaving the upscale Tribeca hotel where she assumedly hung out with the Anti-Hero singer. She was wearing a white T-shirt layered over a gray dress and carrying a multicolored Louis Vuitton handbag, while Taylor was seen leaving the hotel in an off-the-shoulder black top, paired with khaki pants, and black heels.

This outing came just a couple of days after the two had hung out at the N.Y.C.'s Lafayette Street together, which has created headlines left, right and center as Turner's divorce with Joe Jonas gets messier by the day.

Sophie Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas gets messier

If fans thought things couldn't get any worse than they already were for the couple, then they'd be wrong. Yesterday, things took a turn for the worse, as Turner sued estranged husband Joe Jonas for "wrongful retention" of her children, as per the documents obtained by Page Six. In the same reports, it was alleged that the 27-year-old found out that Jonas had filed for divorce "through the media". The documents claim that England was to be the couple's and their children's "forever home," and their oldest daughter, Willa had already been enrolled in school in the UK. But allegedly, Joe is holding their kids' passports so they can't leave the US with their mother.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old's representative has denied the accusations, claiming that the separated duo had agreed for an "amicable co-parenting setup."

