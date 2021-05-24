Sophie Turner GUSHES over Pink & her daughter’s breathtaking performance at BBMAs; Calls it ‘So beautiful’

Sophie Turner recently took to Instagram to appreciate singer Pink’s majestic performance tonight. Scroll down to see what she said.

After singer Pink’s aerial performance with her daughter Willow at the BBMAs tonight, actress Sophie Turner took to Instagram to gush about the duo! If you missed it, in her medley performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, Pink stunned the audiences with a daredevil aerial act that included her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage performing along with her. The mother-daughter duo stunned audiences with a touching aerial performance on her song Cover Me in Sunshine and it was an absolute treat for her fans. After the act, Pink also praised her daughter by saying that she had "nailed it."

After seeing the performance, GOT actress and new mom Turner posted a selfie where she was covering her head with her hand and wrote: “PINK AND HER DAUGHTER OMG OMG OMG SO BEAUTIFUL.” The British actress was most likely watching the BBMAs from home to cheer on her husband and family--Joe Jonas and the Jonas Brothers. The trio gave a phenomenal performance at the music awards. Nick Jonas, was accompanied by his wife Jonas.

In other news, in addition to Pink’s breathtaking performance, the singer also received a pretty prestigious honour at the ceremony. The Cover Me In Sunshine singer received the Icon Award, which was presented by the iconic Jon Bon Jovi who introduced her as "legendary" celebrated talent and persona onstage and offstage. While calling Pink onstage to accept the award, Jon Bon Jovi said, "Tonight, we raise our glasses to celebrate and honour Pink."

