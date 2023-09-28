Sophie Turner has NOT taken off her wedding ring amid divorce proceedings from Joe Jonas; Read INSIDE

Sophie Turner is currently residing in New York, the same city as her children and estranged husband. Amid this, new photographs of the actress surface on the internet as she strolls in the city finishing errands. In one such picture from the week, Sophie was seen adorning her wedding ring, reports Page Six. Eagle-eyed fans are mostly looking for wedding rings at a time when celebrity couples get divorced. And Sophie sporting her wedding ring certainly comes as a shocker at the time of her messy divorce. Here's what we know.

Sophie Turner sports her wedding ring

Amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings and custody battle with Joe Jonas, actress Sophie Turner has been spotted wearing her wedding ring. Turner had not been seen wearing her diamond engagement ring since confirming her separation from the Jonas Brothers singer earlier this month. This recent appearance with the ring has stirred up discussions and curiosity.

The actress was seen donning the ring on her wedding finger while she was busy loading her two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, into an SUV in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood. Turner appeared casual in a black sweatshirt, yellow shorts, and blue Nike sneakers. She opted for a makeup-free look, tying her hair in a messy bun. After seeing her children off, she returned indoors.

Later in the day, Sophie Turner was photographed again in Tribeca, this time accompanied by a friend. She exuded a chic vibe with a black cropped tee, high-waisted jeans, sneakers, black sunglasses, and a mini Louis Vuitton handbag. Her relaxed demeanor suggested that she was enjoying a pleasant outing with her companion.

Joe and Sophie's custody tiff

The divorce proceedings between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took an intense turn when Turner filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, seeking the immediate return of their daughters to her home country of England. The lawsuit alleged that Jonas had "wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained" their children. Jonas vehemently denied these allegations, stating that it was an "unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending." A temporary agreement was reached, stipulating that the children must remain in New York while the divorce unfolds.

All updates from this developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more pop culture updates.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner reportedly spends the night in at Taylor Swift's NYC home amid custody dispute with Joe Jonas