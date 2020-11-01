  1. Home
Sophie Turner ‘honoured’ to voice Princess Charlotte in satire based on the royals; Joe Jonas ‘Cannot wait’

Sophie Turner will voice Princess Charlotte in a British satire titled The Prince based on Prince Geroge’s perception of the royal family. Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas recently reacted to the news, scroll down to see what they said!
Sophie Turner is joining the cast of the animated series The Prince, which is a satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge. The 24-year-old Game Of Thrones actress will be voicing the role of George‘s younger sister Princess Charlotte. The show’s creator and executive producer Gary Janetti, who will voice George, announced the cool news on his Instagram account with a Halloween themed clip.

 

The animated comedy series will air on HBO Max and it’s inspired by Janetti‘s hilarious Instagram account, which is known for its satire of British Royals through the eyes of a young Prince George. Also starring in the series are Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

 

As soon as producer Gary shared the news on his Instagram, Sophie and Joe Jonas shared the news and expressed their excitement. While Joe exclaimed: “Cannot wait!!” Sophie said: “Charlotte is coming! And I couldn’t be more honored to join this cast and go on this fun/filled adventure with Gary Janetti”

 

Other celebrities also commented on Gary’s post and wished the new cast good luck. Kelly Ripa commented: “Finally something to look forward to,” while Jennifer Garner just left a couple of laughing emojis in the comments section. 

 

