Sophie Turner initiates Hague Convention Application claiming Joe Jonas 'will not consent' children to 'return' England with her

Actress Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, has taken legal action against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, in a custody dispute over their two children: Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter referred to as D. In her lawsuit, Turner alleges that Jonas is withholding their children's passports, preventing them from joining her in England.

Joe Jonas denied returning children's passports?

According to court documents, Jonas' attorney in Florida confirmed on September 19, 2023, that "the father will not return the passports to the Mother and will not consent for the children to return home to England." In response, Turner filed a Hague Convention Application on September 20, 2023, with the Central Authority for England & Wales to seek the return of her children to England.

Joe Jonas has released a statement in response to Turner's lawsuit. The statement mentioned that the former couple had a "cordial" meeting in New York, during which they discussed working together for an amicable co-parenting arrangement. However, less than 24 hours later, Turner expressed her desire to permanently take the children to the UK. The statement read, “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately." This has been reported by PEOPLE.

It further read, “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S." Turner's complaint insists on the return of the children to England, asserting that the alleged "wrongful retention" started on September 20.

Sophie Turner reveals past agreements

Sophie Turner claims that she and Joe Jonas agreed during discussions in Christmas 2022 to make England their "forever home." According to the documents, they sold their Miami home and were in the process of buying a new residence in the English countryside in April. The couple married in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. However, they announced their decision to amicably end their marriage on September 5. In a joint statement posted on their social media accounts, they asked for privacy and respect for their wishes for themselves and their children.

