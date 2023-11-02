Sophie Turner 'isn’t fully committed' and 'keeping options open' post kissing an English aristocrat: Report

After the divorce news, Sophie Turner is hitting headlines again for kissing John Dickinson Pearson. But despite being spotted locking lips with an English aristocrat, Sophie Turner isn't rushing into a new relationship after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner keeps it casual post being spotted kissing an English aristocrat

A source revealed to US Weekly that “Sophie is open to the idea of dating again,” however, "she isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment … she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

The news comes after the Game of Thrones star was photographed making out with Peregrine "Perry" John Dickinson Pearson in the streets of Paris. Perry, a 29-year-old heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, was seen kissing Turner outside the Gare du Nord railway station.

According to an eyewitness, they arrived together at the station, possibly on the Eurostar from London. Perry took off his hat and leaned in for a kiss, after which they went their separate ways. While one photo of the couple was published without showing their faces, another picture that later emerged featured Turner's face per the Sun. The news comes after more than a month since Joe and Sophie made public announcements of their divorce.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5, and the couple released a joint statement confirming the end of their four-year marriage. The statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." However, their divorce proceedings became contentious when they disagreed over custody of their daughters, Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, aged 1.

After numerous mediation meetings, an amicable resolution was reached. According to the custody agreement, Jonas currently has custody of their daughters but will hand them over to Turner on Thursdays. They will continue to share custody following the terms outlined in the agreement until January 7, 2024.

Regarding their divorce, Jonas and Turner have agreed to settle it privately after reaching a custody agreement. Jonas filed to dismiss his dissolution petition in Miami on October 11. The court documents revealed their intentions to resolve all issues amicably.

