  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughter's name has a beautiful meaning with a subtle Game of Thrones connection

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter last Wednesday. The couple has named their daughter Willa.
4054 reads Mumbai
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughter's name has a beautiful meaning with a subtle Game of Thrones connectionSophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughter's name has a beautiful meaning with a subtle Game of Thrones connection
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed a baby girl. The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress reportedly welcomed the baby last week. Although limited information about the munchkin has been shared, TMZ informed fans that the singer-actress duo has named their baby Willa. As soon as the name was revealed, it was sorta obvious that fans would dig in to find a Game of Thrones connection to it. And well, Joe and Sophie did not fail them, at least not consciously! 

Dedicated GoT fan pages opened the archives and dug out the character who features on the series with the same name. Turns out, Willa does feature on the series and fans are elated about it. There were two minor characters who appeared on the hit show bearing the name. One of them featured in two episodes of season five. The character was a wildling. 

Another character named Willow (some fan pages say Willa) appeared in the season finale. The character appears during the feast in the eighth season. The character served as the last few members of Winterfell. While the connection has everyone cheering, it seems unlikely that the couple might have named their daughter Willa as a nod to the two characters. 

Nevertheless, Refinery29 has been reported that Willa takes its origin from the Old German culture. The name means "will helmet" or "resolute protection". What do you think of the name? Let us know in the comments below. The news about Sophie and Joe's baby girl comes a little over a year after they tied the knot. The couple walked down the aisle in May 2019, which was livestreamed by DJ Diplo, followed by a wedding ceremony in Italy with their family by their side. 

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift reference to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby in the song Invisible String from Folklore?

Credits :TMZRefinery29Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement