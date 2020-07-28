Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughter's name has a beautiful meaning with a subtle Game of Thrones connection

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter last Wednesday. The couple has named their daughter Willa.

Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed a baby girl. The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress reportedly welcomed the baby last week. Although limited information about the munchkin has been shared, TMZ informed fans that the singer-actress duo has named their baby Willa. As soon as the name was revealed, it was sorta obvious that fans would dig in to find a Game of Thrones connection to it. And well, Joe and Sophie did not fail them, at least not consciously!

Dedicated GoT fan pages opened the archives and dug out the character who features on the series with the same name. Turns out, Willa does feature on the series and fans are elated about it. There were two minor characters who appeared on the hit show bearing the name. One of them featured in two episodes of season five. The character was a wildling.

Another character named Willow (some fan pages say Willa) appeared in the season finale. The character appears during the feast in the eighth season. The character served as the last few members of Winterfell. While the connection has everyone cheering, it seems unlikely that the couple might have named their daughter Willa as a nod to the two characters.

Nevertheless, Refinery29 has been reported that Willa takes its origin from the Old German culture. The name means "will helmet" or "resolute protection". What do you think of the name? Let us know in the comments below. The news about Sophie and Joe's baby girl comes a little over a year after they tied the knot. The couple walked down the aisle in May 2019, which was livestreamed by DJ Diplo, followed by a wedding ceremony in Italy with their family by their side.

