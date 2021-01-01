Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share UNSEEN photos from Game of Thrones alum's pregnancy; Here's how they ended 2020

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took to Instagram to look back at the year gone by. The couple shared never-before-seen photos of the Game of Thrones star's pregnancy and revealed how they spent the lockdown.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will remember 2020 for reasons beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their daughter Willa amid the pandemic. The Game of Thrones alum managed to keep the pregnancy under the wraps for the initial few months courtesy the lockdown before she debuted it during a stroll with Joe last summer. The couple has been tight-lipped about the pregnancy journey and their daughter. However, before the year ended, Joe and Sophie took to their Instagram Stories to share some never-before-seen photos from the year.

The potpourri of pictures included a few photos of Sophie flaunting her baby bump. In one of the photos, Sophie stood in front of a full-length mirror and captured a picture of her protruding baby bump. In another, Joe was seen on a video call with Sophie with her baby bump in the frame. Apart from the baby bump photos, Sophie and Joe also gave a glimpse of how they spent their time during the lockdown. They also shared a picture of their Christmas tree.

In the series, Joe also included a photo of Nick working out with the caption, "My love and support" and a picture of the couple video calling Kevin Jonas. Check out all the photos below:

As the new year approached, Joe shared a selfie with Sophie and said his gang is here. "the gangs all here," he captioned the photo of the two. On the other hand, Sophie shared a photo of chilling on the couch with her pets and said, "2021 lookin’ real naughty from where we’re sitting." Check out the posts below:

