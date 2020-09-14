  1. Home
Sophie Turner looks exhausted in a rare appearance in Joe Jonas' TikTok video after welcoming daughter Willa

Sophie Turner made a rare appearance in Joe Jonas' recent TikTok video. The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer recently turned parents of a baby girl.
492400 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 11:25 pm
While Joe Jonas has been making appearances on social media, via his Instagram and TikTok, the international singer gave a glimpse of Sophie Turner over the weekend. The Game of Thrones alum has been laying low since the couple welcomed their daughter Willa in July. Sophie had not only kept her pregnancy under wraps but the duo has kept their little one away from the eyes of social media. However, the couple did reveal they had taken a trip recently and over the weekend, Joe revealed that he and Sophie enjoyed a date night at home. 

Although in the photos he shared on his Instagram Stories did not feature the actress, Sophie made a rare appearance in Joe's TikTok video shared over the weekend. In the video, Joe and Sophie were seen enjoying "OMEGA - Pegao / Me Miro Y La Mire". As Sophie joined Joe in the mini video party, she sported a no-makeup look. She looked worn out in the video. 

Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Joe with Sophie via Tik Tok  #joejonas #sophieturner

A post shared by Jonas Brothers  (@kevjoenick3) on

Sophie's video appearance comes almost a week after the X-Men: Dark Pheonix star and the Jonas Brothers crooner stepped out for the first time since they welcomed Willa. Joe and Sophie's rep, back in July, shared a statement with several international publications confirming the news of their daughter's arrival after the news about baby's arrival made headlines. 

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said, as per Page Six. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

