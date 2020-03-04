Sophie Turner on missing Game of Thrones: I miss the people, I would go back to it in a heartbeat

Sophie Turner reminisced in an interview about how she is missing Game of Thrones, especially the people she got to work with. Furthermore, the actress confessed that she would go back to her GOT days in a heartbeat.

Sophie Turner's life changed in a grand fashion when she was cast as the gullible Sansa Stark who rose from the ashes and eventually became the Queen in the North. Over the eight seasons, Sansa instantly became a fan-favourite and was amongst the frontrunners to take over the Iron Throne. While the six kingdoms eventually came under the reign of Bran Stark, the North came back home to the Starks' under Sansa's watchful eyes. While GoT fans were not elated about the ending, they got some closure when it came to Sansa.

It's soon going to be a year since the final season of Game of Thrones and even now, Sophie misses being a part of the show. While speaking to Elle, Turner revealed all the aspects she missed about GoT. "I miss everything (about it). I really, deeply, deeply miss it. I miss the costumes. I miss the set. I miss the feeling that I got when I walked onto set in my costume, and that was incredibly empowering. I miss the people. I miss everything. I would go back to it in a heartbeat," the 24-year-old actress confessed to Elle.

Do you miss Game of Thrones? Do you think Sansa Stark deserved the Iron Throne? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner relates to Priyanka Chopra on 'different levels'; Recalls being treated like royalty at wedding

Meanwhile, Sophie is currently making headlines for her pregnancy. While Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping things on the down-low and are yet to confirm the pregnancy, the couple has been spotted in LA, quite a few times with the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star going all out to hide a baby bump. Whether it be using her pet dog or even wearing loose-fitting dungarees.

Read More