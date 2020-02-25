Sophie Turner 'nervous' about pregnancy but Joe Jonas leaves no stone unturned to pamper Game of Thrones star?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their firstborn soon. While the couple hasn't addressed the pregnancy reports, a few sources close to the couple reveal the couple's state of mind.

Game of Thrones and Jonas Brothers fans were in for a shock when news broke that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their firstborn. The couple, who tied the knot last year, hasn't addressed pregnancy reports. However, sources close to Jophie confirmed that the couple is expecting their first baby. While we cannot wait to see the (on-screen) Queen of Winterfell flaunt her baby bump, a report claims that Sophie is "slightly nervous about the birth" and well, it is understandable.

Before we dive in, we'd suggest you take this update with a pinch of salt. As per a Life & Style magazine source, Sophie is worried about her life after motherhood happens. She is nervous about how she will balance work with her baby. While these thoughts might cloud Sophie's mind, an insider claims that Joe is trying everything in his will to keep Sophie at ease.

He is going the extra mile for his lady love. He has planned the pregnancy in such a way that he can spend a lot more time with Sophie. Apparently, Joe “vows to do a lot of commuting so he can be by Sophie’s side during the pregnancy." Apart from that, a grapevine also adds that Joe is pampering with "romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands."

Another insider also claims that given Sophie's schedule is not occupied with work, she can focus on the baby. “Fortunately, Sophie can pretty much pick and choose her roles right now, so she’s cleared her schedule to prepare for the baby’s arrival,” the insider said. The couple hasn't opened up about the pregnancy yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

