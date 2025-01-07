Sophie Turner Posts New Photos with Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson to Reflect on 2024; SEE the Moments

Sophie Turner is honoring 2024 almost a week into 2025. On Monday, January 6, the actress, 28, posted 12 pictures to her Instagram to wrap up last year and included two new shots of herself with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

In one photo, Turner and the British aristocrat were seated side by side on a boat on a river, with Pearson, 30, having his arm wrapped around her waist as he smiled for the camera, while the Game of Thrones alum smiled at something to the right of her boyfriend.

The other snap she included in the post was a mirror selfie, showing her clinging to Pearson with her legs wrapped around his waist and her arms around his neck. The pair appeared to be dressed for an occasion, with Pearson sporting a white dress shirt and formal black pants and Turner rocking beige trousers with her pumps on display.

Besides these two captures, Turner’s post also included plenty of goofy moments with friends, as well as pictures from some of her travel adventures, ranging from skiing in January to an October trip to an ancient temple in Egypt.

The Game of Thrones alum also shared some solo shots and ended the dump with a picture from December of her cuddled up on a couch. The photo appeared to have been taken by Pearson, as a man’s leg was visible in the corner of the shot.

Turner was first linked to Pearson in November 2023, two months after her split from Joe Jonas, who filed to end their four-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In October 2024, Turner opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her divorce from Jonas, 35, with whom she shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, calling their split “incredibly sad.” The actress, however, shared she was elated to be living in England again after six years in the States with Jonas, as she felt her life was on pause during the years she spent away from her friends and family in her home country.

Turner and Jonas settled their divorce in September after a bitter court battle over their kids’ custody. The terms of their settlement remain confidential.

