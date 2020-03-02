Sophie Turner Pregnancy: From maternity dress to her dog, 5 SMART hacks GoT star used to hide her baby bump

Ever since news broke out that Sophie Turner is pregnant, paparazzi have spotted the Game of Thrones actress hiding her tummy during her rendezvous with Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner has been teasing her pregnancy for a few weeks now. News broke out a few weeks ago that the Game of Thrones star and Joe Jonas are expecting their first baby. While the GoT alum hasn't confirmed the rumours surrounding her pregnancy, the actress is not refraining from fueling the rumours either. Over the past few days, Sophie has been using all sorts of tricks to hide her stomach from the cameras. From sporting her favourite baggy dungarees to a loose sweatshirt, here are a few ideas that Sophie is using to keep the papz's lens away from her tummy.

Cover it up with a bomber jacket:

Sophie sported a black bomber jacket at the Zurich, Switzerland, just a few days after the news about her pregnancy broke. As though the bomber jacket wasn't enough, she donned a grey hoodie beneath the jacket to keep her warm and hide her tummy.

Maternity dress:

As per Page Six, Sophie pulled out a plaid babydoll dress from Dôen’s maternity section when she stepped out for an errand run with Joe.

Favourite dungarees:

Sophie turned to her favourite pair of dungarees over the weekend to hide her supposedly growing baby bump.

Her dog:

The X-Men: Dark Pheonix star embraced her beloved dog, Porky Basquiat, as she stepped out for a few purchases. She strategically placed her pet to cover her tummy from the cameras.

Oversized hoodie:

Sophie has been choosing comfort over style since the pregnancy news broke. She was recently seen twinning with her husband Joe by wearing a blue oversized hoodie.

What do you think of Sophie's hack of keeping the cameras away from her tummy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

